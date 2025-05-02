Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

The top Australian small-cap fund, year after year

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 MAY 2025   12:50PM

The Ophir Opportunities Fund has outperformed every rival in its category, topping the Australian small-cap fund rankings across all timeframes, according to the latest Mercer investment survey.

The fund has returned 39.6% over one year besting the median fund's 3.5% return and S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries benchmark's -1.33%.

Over three years, it's returned 25% per annum, well ahead of the median fund's 4.3% return and S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries benchmark's -0.8%.

Over five years, it's generated a 30.8% return, outpacing the median fund's 16% return and S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries benchmark's 10.2% return.

Over seven years, it's posted a 22.1% return per annum, eclipsing the median fund's 8.6% return and S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries benchmark's 4.5% return.

And across 10 years, it's returned 23.5% per annum, compared with the median fund's 9.4% return and benchmark's 6.3% return.

Since inception in August 2012, the fund has also led the field, delivering an annualised return of 28.7%.

Ophir founder and portfolio manager Andrew Mitchell told Financial Standard that what sets the fund apart isn't just long-term performance, but the rare ability to also outperform in the short term - something few peers manage.

Mitchell credited Ophir's consistency to a process that repeatedly identified standout companies early and holding them with conviction.

He said over each two-to-three-year period, the portfolio has featured major winners, including Life360 and Generation Life last year, to Afterpay, a2 Milk, and Magellan in previous cycles.

"The key thing is, we've been able to invest in all of them, and got on to them early," he said.

Though generating strong returns isn't about just picking the right stocks - it's about backing them with conviction, he said.

He said that means making them significant positions in the portfolio and staying invested even when sentiment turns. In Australia's small-cap market, he noted, tall poppy syndrome is alive and well; when a company performs strongly, it often attracts scepticism from investors, short sellers, and those who missed out.

To hold on through that, you need to have done the work and trust your process, he said.

That said, he acknowledged the team isn't infallible and is constantly learning, adding that it continues to evolve its process.

"We've got some fantastic analysts here, and I really make sure that they're running at the right pace. They've got a cadence in a process - they're looking at a company, building a model, speaking to suppliers, competitors, and customers. They write up a stock thesis, they present it to myself and [Ophir co-founder] Stephen [Ng], we discuss it, and then work out the weight. It's just rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat - at a good cadence," he said.

Read more: Small OrdinariesMercerOphir Opportunities FundAfterpayAndrew MitchellFunds managementGeneration LifeMagellan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey
Generation Development Group enters ASX 200
Talaria taps Equity Trustees as RE for three funds
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer
Westpac's Yetton chooses to move on
Global active equity managers suffer their worst year in decades
Australian Ethical delivers strong half-year results
NGS Super shutters direct investment option
Northern Trust lands another mandate

Editor's Choice

CFS allots Martin Currie two mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has mandated Martin Currie to oversee two options in its multi-manager single-sector strategy.

No US recession priced in yet: UniSuper

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
Despite rising uncertainty and market volatility, the market isn't actually priced for a recession just yet, says UniSuper head of fixed interest David Colosimo.

ASIC bans unlicensed WA adviser

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:09PM
ASIC has made an order to permanently ban a Western Australia based financial adviser.

The top Australian small-cap fund, year after year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The Ophir Opportunities Fund has outperformed every rival in its category, topping the Australian small-cap fund rankings across all timeframes, according to the latest Mercer investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media