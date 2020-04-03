The shape of recovery

It's time to start thinking about recovery and what shape it might take; a U, a V or as some think, maybe even the Nike swoosh tick.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, likens his forecast to the Nike swoosh rather than a V- or U-shaped rebound.

Zandi said US output could plunge at an annualised pace of as much as 25% in the second quarter, bounce back by up to 15% in the third, then stall in the fourth.

"The only thing we know for sure is that the economy is in a severe downturn and policy will be key in determining if it is a V, U, L or W recovery.

Zandi said V-shaped recoveries have been less common recently and, in the past, have been driven by interest-rate-sensitive industries.

Zandi pointed out that rates were already low before COVID-19.

"An L-shaped recovery would occur if fiscal policy is not sufficient, since the economy would simply muddle along after the worst of COVID-19 has passed," Zandi said.

"A W, or a double-dip, recession could occur if there is a second or third wave of the virus.

"Something to consider is the possibility of a check-mark recovery, one similar to that following the Great Recession; the economy falls hard, and the recovery is gradual."

Henry Jennings, senior investment analyst and portfolio manager at Marcus Today, said he suspects the traditional economic playbook has been thrown out the window.

"Quantitative easing (QE) was an unfinished experiment as central banks never really unwound it," Jennings said.

"Now we have gone QE to infinity and beyond we really are in a galaxy far, far away. Uncharted territory."

Jennings said the trouble is markets have a very low attention span.

"We love shiny new rescue packages. Every week. Gives us the sugar hit we crave. But you can only throw a kitchen sink once. Maybe twice but it's a tough chuck," he said.

"Let's face it no one really knows what letter it is going to be. We all have opinions. Hopefully it will be a V or a U but suspect that the swoosh could be closer to the truth."

