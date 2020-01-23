NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
The growing risk to financial advisers
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   12:44PM

Financial advisers must act to repair the trust deficit or risk being superseded by superannuation funds.

That's according to advisory and accounting firm HLB Mann Judd's Michael Hutton, who warned of the threat the changes could have to financial advisers.

The prediction comes as advisers work to meet new educational requirements and compliance pressures, in addition to major trust issues on the back of the Hayne Royal Commission.

"The industry is in a state of flux and for those of us who remain, the transition is not an easy one," Hutton said.

"The challenge for advisers is to find a way to repair the trust that has been damaged following the Royal Commission and show Australians the value of the advice they provide."

Hutton believes super funds would already be looking for ways to fill the gap in the advice industry, with many industry funds already providing advice to members.

"The focus of this advice would be general and would be very one-dimensional, centering on the superannuation side of a person's wealth," he said.

"Industry super funds already have advice channels which come at a cost, which I imagine would be more specific personal advice that would cover more than their superannuation arrangement."

With banks exiting advice, people will rely on the financial relationship they have with their super funds, he said.

"I expect this to be the next port of call for people seeking financial advice, as they won't necessarily know where else to go due to many advisers leaving the industry and remaining advisers becoming unaffordable."

Hutton sees this as a recalibration of the advice industry. He hopes that by super funds providing advice it will become cheaper and more readily available for the average Australian.

However, he also argued that super funds providing advice could end up becoming an opportunity to financial advisers.

"Super funds need people to provide this personal advice - it would be an employment opportunity just as the banks once were," Hutton said.

"This would be an alternative to a financial adviser going out and getting a license themselves; the regulatory requirements and compliance costs of maintaining the license would become the problem of the super fund instead."

Whether it is a good or bad thing, he couldn't say, but Hutton argued either way it wouldn't stop the wheels from turning.

"This is what's happening. It's a shame the banks weren't able to do it satisfactorily," Hutton said.

Read more: HLB Mann JuddMichael Hutton
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Best of times, worst of times for advice
Risk advisory firms merge
IPOs fewer but performing well
IPO activity to slow down
Advice firm runs rule over Labor policy
LIF reforms to drive specialised advice industry
Small cap IPOs surge above the market in 2017
Traditional advice strategies pose retirement risk
HLB Mann Judd revises AFSL
Advisers doubtful over super home deposit scheme
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something re2CUPjm