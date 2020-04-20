The great fall of China

Back in pre-coronavirus days, the thought that the Chinese economy would slow below the government's target of around 6.0% was enough to send chills down the spine of many investors and businesses.

If memory serves me right, there were even forecasts that growth would decelerate right down to a 3.5% crawl speed - quickly dismissed because of the widely-acknowledged reality that the Politburo's growth target is sacrosanct - it has to be met by hook or by crook or by faking ... or heads will roll.

Chopped heads would have certainly added to the body count from the infection and deaths wrought by the coronavirus had the pandemic not prompted the powers-that-be into postponing (to later this year) the annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) - scheduled for early March - used as a rubberstamped platform to announce the country's growth target for the year.

It might be hard to imagine (pre-coronavirus) for the Politburo to target zero growth in the year 2020. But that's generous compared with the officially reported 6.8% slump in Chinese GDP in the year to the March quarter, not surprisingly due to a near two-month long freezing of all non-essential business activity.

To be sure, the sharp contraction in the economy had already been forewarned by the earlier reported dive in activity indicators: Fixed asset investment dropped by 16.1% in the year to March after plummeting by 24.5 in February; industrial production's 13.5% dive in Feb was followed by a 1.1% decline in March; and, retail sales slumped by 20.5% and 15.8% (year-on-year) in February and March, respectively.

We, Australians all, are in for a lot of bother. This is because not only is out numero uno export market on the ropes (buying 32.7% of our total exports as at 2019), the second - Japan (9%) - third - South Korea (5%) - fourth, fifth and down the line are also in line for contractions in their respective economies.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal government's stimulus measures would help limit the negative flow-on impact on the Australian economy - as they did during the GFC - China's deep contraction (and its trickle-down effect on the rest of the world, mainly Asia), it would not prevent this lucky country from registering its first recession in 28 years.

China's double-digit GDP growth (at the time) shielded Australia from the Great Recession of 2008/09 and the Asian financial crisis a decade earlier.

China's slow early return to business as usual offers hope that Australia may be able to again skip a recession ... but only just.

