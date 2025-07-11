TelstraSuper Balanced option makes 9.3%

TelstraSuper's Balanced option reported 9.3% p.a. for the last financial year, lagging the median of 10.1% p.a.

For the TelstraSuper's members in the Personal/Corporate Plus and TTR Income stream, the Balanced option made 6.9% p.a. over a 10-year period. Across five years it achieved 8.7% p.a. and 8.9% p.a. for the three years.

In FY25, the High Growth made 11.1% p.a., and the Growth option returned 10.4% p.a. At the single option level, international shares achieved heights of 15.2% p.a. and local shares made 11.4% p.a.

The Property option returned just 0.9% p.a. while the Cash vastly outstripped it at 4.1% p.a.

SuperRatings calculates that super funds' median returns for FY25 was 10.1% p.a. For three-, five- and 10-year returns, this works out to be 9.4% p.a., 8.3% p.a. and 7.2% p.a.

"While funds built momentum over the start of the year, the second half of the year has been a rollercoaster for members' returns. In the first seven months to 31 January 2025, we saw super funds' delivering a return of 8.0%," SuperRatings executive director Kirby Rappel said.

"Following Liberation Day, this was estimated to have fallen as low as 0.8% before rebounding to finish the year at 10.1%. Since the change in US administration, funds have returned an estimated 1.8% to members invested in the median balanced option."

APRA's March statistics show that TelstraSuper has 98,100 members with savings of $26.7 billion.

Members have a median balance and age of $146,695 and 53 years old.

In May, TelstraSuper terminated the potential merger with Equip Super. What was meant to be a "merger of equals" that would have created a $60 billion fund was ditched after TelstraSuper said it was not in the best interest of members.

In a market update reflecting on the month of June, TelstraSuper said major developed foreign equity markets generally experienced positive returns.

The MSCI World excluding Australia Index returned 3.8% on a currency hedged basis and 2.5% in AUD unhedged terms. The best-performing major foreign equity market was the Japanese Nikkei 225 returning 6.8% while the worst performing was the Euro Stoxx 50 which returned -1.1% (in local currency terms).

The S&P/ASX 200 Index returned 1.4% for the month, with seven industry sectors experiencing positive returns. Energy was the standout performer, returning 9%, with the next-best performing sector being financials which returned 4.3%. Materials was the worst-performing sector, returning -3.1%.