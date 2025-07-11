Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

TelstraSuper Balanced option makes 9.3%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUL 2025   12:14PM

TelstraSuper's Balanced option reported 9.3% p.a. for the last financial year, lagging the median of 10.1% p.a.

For the TelstraSuper's members in the Personal/Corporate Plus and TTR Income stream, the Balanced option made 6.9% p.a. over a 10-year period. Across five years it achieved 8.7% p.a. and 8.9% p.a. for the three years.

In FY25, the High Growth made 11.1% p.a., and the Growth option returned 10.4% p.a. At the single option level, international shares achieved heights of 15.2% p.a. and local shares made 11.4% p.a.

The Property option returned just 0.9% p.a. while the Cash vastly outstripped it at 4.1% p.a.

SuperRatings calculates that super funds' median returns for FY25 was 10.1% p.a. For three-, five- and 10-year returns, this works out to be 9.4% p.a., 8.3% p.a. and 7.2% p.a.

"While funds built momentum over the start of the year, the second half of the year has been a rollercoaster for members' returns. In the first seven months to 31 January 2025, we saw super funds' delivering a return of 8.0%," SuperRatings executive director Kirby Rappel said.

"Following Liberation Day, this was estimated to have fallen as low as 0.8% before rebounding to finish the year at 10.1%. Since the change in US administration, funds have returned an estimated 1.8% to members invested in the median balanced option."

APRA's March statistics show that TelstraSuper has 98,100 members with savings of $26.7 billion.

Members have a median balance and age of $146,695 and 53 years old.

In May, TelstraSuper terminated the potential merger with Equip Super. What was meant to be a "merger of equals" that would have created a $60 billion fund was ditched after TelstraSuper said it was not in the best interest of members.

In a market update reflecting on the month of June, TelstraSuper said major developed foreign equity markets generally experienced positive returns.

The MSCI World excluding Australia Index returned 3.8% on a currency hedged basis and 2.5% in AUD unhedged terms. The best-performing major foreign equity market was the Japanese Nikkei 225 returning 6.8% while the worst performing was the Euro Stoxx 50 which returned -1.1% (in local currency terms).

The S&P/ASX 200 Index returned 1.4% for the month, with seven industry sectors experiencing positive returns. Energy was the standout performer, returning 9%, with the next-best performing sector being financials which returned 4.3%. Materials was the worst-performing sector, returning -3.1%.

Read more: TelstraSuperSuperRatingsEquip SuperKirby Rappel
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Major airport lands TelstraSuper as new investor
CareSuper chief member officer to depart
Age-based super strategies could add thousands to retirement savings
Equip Super, TelstraSuper terminate merger plans
NGS Super to launch lifetime income product
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Quinbrook, CATL to build battery storage solution
Mercer appoints chief investment officer from TelstraSuper
What you read in 2024
Danielle Press joins Income Asset Management

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media