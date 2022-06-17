Talaria appoints sales director

Talaria Capital has recruited Sam Dowling as sales director to bolster the firm's business development team.

Based in Talaria's Sydney office, Dowling will cover New South Wales and Western Australia to help drive the continued growth of the Talaria Global Equity Fund in those states.

Prior to Talaria, he worked for more than six years at Barclays Private Bank in London in a range of roles covering product, sales and marketing, and advice.

More recently, he was at MLC Asset Management supporting its adviser distribution division.

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead says Dowling's experience both in Australia and overseas will be invaluable in Talaria's distribution and sales capabilities.

"Sam has a strong track record in the financial services industry in both Australia and the UK, and his knowledge and experience make him a valuable addition to our team," he said.

Mead added that Talaria has been seeing strong interest in its Global Equity Fund as the more volatile market conditions have highlighted the importance of managing risk and delivering returns to investors.

"Talaria's bottom-up research focus, combined with its 16-year-plus track record of delivering consistent income with relatively low market risk and low volatility, has never been more important as investors navigate through the current market uncertainty,' he said.

"So far in 2022, the Talaria Global Equity Fund has outperformed the MSCI World (ex-Aust) benchmark by over 14%, highlighting the benefits of its differentiated and alternative approach to global equity investing."