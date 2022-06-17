Talaria appoints sales director

Talaria appoints sales directorBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 17 JUN 2022 12:31PM
Read more: Talaria Capital, Sam Dowling, Jamie Mead
Talaria Capital has recruited Sam Dowling as sales director to bolster the firm's business development team.
Based in Talaria's Sydney office, Dowling will cover New South Wales and Western Australia to help drive the continued growth of the Talaria Global Equity Fund in those states.
Prior to Talaria, he worked for more than six years at Barclays Private Bank in London in a range of roles covering product, sales and marketing, and advice.
More recently, he was at MLC Asset Management supporting its adviser distribution division.
Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead says Dowling's experience both in Australia and overseas will be invaluable in Talaria's distribution and sales capabilities.
"Sam has a strong track record in the financial services industry in both Australia and the UK, and his knowledge and experience make him a valuable addition to our team," he said.
Mead added that Talaria has been seeing strong interest in its Global Equity Fund as the more volatile market conditions have highlighted the importance of managing risk and delivering returns to investors.
"Talaria's bottom-up research focus, combined with its 16-year-plus track record of delivering consistent income with relatively low market risk and low volatility, has never been more important as investors navigate through the current market uncertainty,' he said.
"So far in 2022, the Talaria Global Equity Fund has outperformed the MSCI World (ex-Aust) benchmark by over 14%, highlighting the benefits of its differentiated and alternative approach to global equity investing."
Editor's Choice
MLC Life chief executive to depart|
SMSF assets climb to $892bn|
MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service|
Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA|
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Bitcoin in an SMSF
Being uncomfortable
How to really engage young people with super
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Jane Kang
PRIME SUPER