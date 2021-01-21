NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
TAL continues successful FASEA course
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 21 JAN 2021   12:07PM

Life insurer TAL has launched another round of its FASEA exam masterclass, which aims to prep financial advisers for the exam.

The masterclass, run through TAL Risk Academy, has proven very popular with TAL noting it is one of the most attended courses it has ever run through Risk Academy.

There are only six more exam sittings in this year, and if advisers who have not yet passed the exam do not pass one of those they will be forced out of the industry.

"Passing the FASEA exam is an essential component of the educational qualifications that advisers need to achieve before providing personal advice to clients. With only six more FASEA exam sittings left this year, we're encouraging those advisers who have yet to sit the exam to consider the FASEA Exam Masterclasses in their preparation," TAL head of licensees partnerships Beau Riley said.

"TAL Risk Academy's FASEA Exam Masterclasses are delivered in a virtual, on-demand format, which means advisers can review the content as many times as they like, even once they have completed the course."

And advisers who sign up for the course to get themselves exam ready will also be supporting a worthy charitable cause.

It costs $55 for advisers to register in the course, but TAL donates the entirety of this fee to the Australian Business and Community Network (ABCN).

ABCN is a charity which partners with low socio-economic schools and business to address educational disadvantage by providing students with structured workplace mentoring. Corporate mentors support the development of students' skills and can provide them with a boost of confidence and some ideas about future career goals.

"Since the launch of TAL Risk Academy in 2015, we have raised over $630,000 for the ABCN to help educate and mentor students to grow their skills, knowledge and confidence," Riley said.

