Executive Appointments

TAL appoints new chief executive

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUN 2024   12:33PM

TAL has appointed Fiona Macgregor as its new group chief executive and managing director, effective 1 October 2024.

The appointment follows the promotion of TAL's current chief executive Brett Clark to the role of chief executive and managing director, Asia-Pacific, for Dai-ichi Life Group, TAL's parent company, from 1 July 2024.

Macgregor will continue in her current role as chief executive - individual life until then as part of a leadership transition with Clark over the next three months.

Macgregor will be responsible for leading TAL through its ongoing strategy in the life insurance and retirement markets with a focus on digitally enabled customer and partner experience.

"Fiona Macgregor is an impressive leader with more than ten years in senior leadership roles at TAL. She has a strong track record of leadership in the business and has helped to grow and shape TAL," TAL chair Mark Joiner said.

"Fiona knows our business well and has a deep appreciation for the needs and expectations of our customers and partners in the evolving life insurance and retirement income markets. The board has been carefully preparing for chief executive succession and we are confident Fiona is the right person to lead TAL into the future."

He also thanks Clark for his leadership of TAL over the last nine years.

"He has built a strong executive team and provided the vision and leadership enabling TAL to grow and go from strength to strength to become one of Australia's leading life insurers during a significant period of change for the life insurance industry," he said.

Macgregor said she was looking forward to leading TAL Australia through its next stage of development.

"Together with our partners, we want to ensure Australians are well-protected and supported in living the life they have planned for themselves and their families. We'll keep working hard to ensure we deliver products that are relevant and valued, and a faster, better service experience," she said.

"I'm immensely proud of the contribution we make and the help we provide to Australians when they need us most. I feel privileged to have this opportunity to lead the TAL team."

Clark said it had been a privilege to lead TAL through a significant period of growth and industry change and was looking forward to his new role.

"TAL is a company with a long and proud history in Australia, and I've seen every day the difference that we make to the lives of our customers and their families," Clark said.

"I'm excited by my new opportunity with Dai-ichi Life Group, and to be able to continue to support Fiona and TAL as part of my chief executive role in Asia Pacific."

