Take pride in super: Rice Warner

While debate continues to rage about the efficacy of superannuation as the Retirement Income Review prepares to deliver its final report in June, Rice Warner has called on Australians to be proud of the system.

In a blog post to its website, the superannuation researcher has addressed one of the questions which have arisen from the "perennial debate" about the virtues of the mandatory super system, which is whether the system increases Australia's national savings, or cannibalises existing savings.

According to Rice Warner, the debate needs to be split into two questions.

"Do people save more of their annual income given the mandatory requirement to contribute to superannuation, or do SG contributions simply substitute for savings that would have been made anyway?" Rice Warner said.

"Secondly, does the superannuation system help families accumulate more wealth for their retirement than they could under other regimes?"

The firm said that without the superannuation guarantee, people would initially have more disposable income to spend, but noted that according to behaviour in other nations, most of the additional cash would end up being spent, instead of saved.

"Some might have higher savings by buying more expensive residences, which is far less efficient for the economy than investing in infrastructure and businesses," the firm said.

"In addition, the increase in disposable income would prove to be temporary as tax rates increase to finance an increase in government pension costs from the current 2.7% of GDP to something closer to the OECF average of 8%."

The firm pointed to a Reserve Bank of Australia research paper authored by RBA deputy secretary Ellis Connolly, which indicates SG "adds significantly" to savings, adding to household wealth by between 70 and 90 cents for every dollar in super contributions, which demonstrates its level of cannibalisation is "small".

"Overall, we should be proud of our system. It still has many flaws which we expect the Retirement Income Review to address. We should also not expect superannuation to solve everything - some issues require broader measures," Rice Warner said.

The firm said that while it was true low-income workers would "welcome" more disposable income, that responsibility rests with the tax and transfer system.

It also said the gap in superannuation between men and women should be addressed through a combination of super policy, employment policy and availability of affordable childcare.