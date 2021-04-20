SuperFriend appoints chair

The workplace mental health and wellbeing organisation has appointed a former ANZ executive as chair, taking over from David Atkin.

Elizabeth Proust has over 30 years' experience in leadership roles and spent eight years at ANZ including four years as managing director of its asset finance company Esanda.

Proust was also ANZ's managing director, Metrobanking and group general manager, human resources, corporate affairs and management services.

Prior to joining ANZ, Proust was secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Victoria and chief executive of the City of Melbourne.

More recently, she was chair of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is currently chair of Nestle Australia, Bank of Melbourne and a non-executive director at Lendlease.

"We are excited to welcome Elizabeth as our new chairperson, she has a rich history of work in charitable, university and business boards, giving her a unique perspective on SuperFriend's policies and initiatives to improve mental health in Australian workplaces," SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said.

"With such a vast industry experience, Elizabeth has established herself a dynamic leader with strong strategic skills who has a successful track record for change management programs in diverse organisations."

Proust takes over from former Cbus chief executive David Atkin who served as chair for three years. Atkin is now deputy chief executive of AMP Capital.

"SuperFriend and Cbus will continue to have a close relationship and we thank David for his outstanding contribution to our continued growth and success. We wish David the very best in his next career step and look forward to seeing what he does next," Lydon added.