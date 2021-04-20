NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
SuperFriend appoints chair
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 20 APR 2021   12:29PM

The workplace mental health and wellbeing organisation has appointed a former ANZ executive as chair, taking over from David Atkin.

Elizabeth Proust has over 30 years' experience in leadership roles and spent eight years at ANZ including four years as managing director of its asset finance company Esanda.

Proust was also ANZ's managing director, Metrobanking and group general manager, human resources, corporate affairs and management services.

Prior to joining ANZ, Proust was secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Victoria and chief executive of the City of Melbourne.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

More recently, she was chair of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is currently chair of Nestle Australia, Bank of Melbourne and a non-executive director at Lendlease.

"We are excited to welcome Elizabeth as our new chairperson, she has a rich history of work in charitable, university and business boards, giving her a unique perspective on SuperFriend's policies and initiatives to improve mental health in Australian workplaces," SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"With such a vast industry experience, Elizabeth has established herself a dynamic leader with strong strategic skills who has a successful track record for change management programs in diverse organisations."

Proust takes over from former Cbus chief executive David Atkin who served as chair for three years. Atkin is now deputy chief executive of AMP Capital.

"SuperFriend and Cbus will continue to have a close relationship and we thank David for his outstanding contribution to our continued growth and success. We wish David the very best in his next career step and look forward to seeing what he does next," Lydon added.

Read more: ANZSuperFriendDavid AtkinCbusElizabeth ProustMargo Lydon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ, CBA settle class action
YFYS net must be cast wider: Cbus
Value managers fightback: Mercer
UniSuper tops MySuper league tables
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
Frontier hires from Cbus
Women-led super funds outperform
Women hit hardest by pandemic
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim
Special course to manage work conflict
Editor's Choice
JANA chief investment officer resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:49PM
After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The $59 billion super fund has launched the responsible investment option Financial Standard revealed it was working on late last year, introducing one of the lowest cost SRI vehicles in the market.
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:47PM
Vanguard has launched a financial advice offering in the UK that will charge a flat rate of 0.79%, a whopping three times less than what the industry charges on average.
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Australian Ethical, Aware Super and BUSSQ are the top three performers in MySuper, when risk adjusted returns are considered.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.