Superannuation
Superannuation fund cuts pay in C-suite
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2020   12:46PM

Executives and directors of a $12 billion Queensland superannuation fund have committed to a 10% decrease in their remuneration until at least June 30 as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on.

LGIAsuper will fund the 10% pay cut through the executives' and directors' annual leave entitlements.

The changes will be reviewed at June end.

"Many of our members are directly impacted by COVID-19, and it is important they know we are standing with them, while working tirelessly to protect them and their savings," LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said.

"We know our fund will be impacted by COVID-19, but our members can rest assured that we are determined to keep investing in services for members even through the fallout from this pandemic."

LGIA's 10-strong C-suite withdrew $3.8 million in the last financial year, with base pay accounting for $2.9 million of the spend. Farrar, as chief executive, was paid $542,000 and $25,000 in superannuation benefits over the period.

Meanwhile, its board currently draws a total of $964,000 in remuneration, according to 2018-2019 disclosures. In the year, the board also spent $43,000 on three special advisers.

LGIAsuper chair John Smith said, in taking the decision, the board considered the significant and material impact of COVID-19 on fund members (especially pensioners) and on the fund's local council stakeholders across Queensland.

"We are operating our fund in an unprecedented environment where more than a million Australian jobs are under threat," Smith said.

"Our core membership comes from the local government sector, and we recognise that this is a sector that is expected to be hard hit as ratepayers experience financial hardship.

"I am committed to ensuring that our members and community stakeholders understand that we are at one with them and that we share in the impacts of this crisis."

Some ASX-listed companies have also trimmed the pay packets of their top executives and board directors as COVID-19 bites into company revenues.

Hearing solutions manufacturer Cochlear Limited last week said its chief executive and all non-executive directors will take a 30% reduction in base pay or board fees. Senior executives will take a 20% pay cut. The pay cuts are for an initial period of three months.

Cochlear has already raised $880 million in an institutional placement, withdrawn earnings guidance, frozen hiring and is reducing all non-essential spending for the financial year.

"Cochlear is making every effort to retain its highly skilled workforce and continue to invest in its R&D programmes through the COVID-19 pandemic," Cochlear chair Rick Holliday-Smith said.

"Given the significant impact of COVID-19 to sales revenue, we believe a temporary reduction in pay to the board and senior management is an appropriate measure that helps share the burden with our employees and other stakeholders."

