Super underperformance needs to be addressed: Research

Despite criticism from superannuation funds over the governments' new super fund performance benchmarks, Rainmaker research shows there is an underperformance challenge that needs to be confronted.

The Rainmaker 2020 Superannuation Benchmarking Report found that across several major asset classes, super funds struggle to match asset class indexes.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that while super funds are not entirely lacking, there is room for improvement.

"Australian super funds as a group are good managers of Australian shares, property and cash. Their performance in managing international shares and bonds is less impressive," Dunnin said.

"Trouble is, the asset classes where the superannuation sector is struggling to add value over the capital market indexes represents almost half of all superannuation assets."

The report also revealed that one-third of default MySuper products are tracking below their investment objectives.

The report compared super fund asset class sector average returns, across over 900 investment option, to the respective capital market index, and assessed how many investment options in each asset class matched or beat the index.

"A super fund's active investment management strategy should be purpose-built to earn back the fees and tax margins. If not, super funds should use indexed strategies," Dunnin said.

The International shares asset class was found to be the worst performing asset class relative to capital market indexes. It underperformed by 4.8%, 4.7% p.a. and 3.2% p.a. over one, three and five years respectively.

The research found the relative performance of the international shares asset class over one-year was the worst across the whole study of all asset classes and time periods relative to the benchmark.

"The irony is that while international shares was the worst asset class for super funds, it was also the best because it achieved the highest index return. If super funds could be more efficient in managing this complex asset class, their overall returns could be much higher," Dunnin said.

Eight in 10 Australian shares investment options meanwhile outperformed the benchmark over one year, the highest strike rate in the review. This, however, fell to a three-in-10 strike rate over five years.