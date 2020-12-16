NEWS
Superannuation
Super leaves gig economy behind
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:36PM

Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.

That's a key finding from the Actuaries Institute report, which also found that even when they do make contributions, they are minimal when compared to the super guarantee that minimum wage workers enjoy.

The average personal contribution by a gig economy worker was found to be between $500-$900 per annum, while a minimum wage employee would accumulate approximately $3700 in employer-contributed super in one year.

This is because under current labour force regulations, most gig economy workers are likely to be classified as independent contractors.

Gig economy workers therefore lack any rights to the super guarantee as well as minimum wage, sick leave, annual leave, parental leave, long service leave and in some jurisdictions, they are not even covered for workers compensation.

"With no employer contributions to superannuation for a period of their working life and minimal personal contributions, many gig economy workers risk accruing low retirement savings," the Actuaries Institute said.

"These gig economy workers are more likely to be reliant on the government-funded Age Pension scheme to fund their retirement income."

The Actuaries Institute called for more data to be collected to adequately address this and other issues facing gig economy workers.

There is currently no clear or consistent definition of what the gig economy is comprised of and no regular data collection or standardised measurement of gig economy activity, the institute said.

"As the gig economy continues to grow, it is increasingly important for government and digital platform owners to better understand the benefits and risks faced by gig workers," the report said.

"Previous research has contributed to this understanding, but there has been limited work that measures the extent to which these benefits are being accrued, or these risks are manifesting, in the gig worker population."

The Actuaries Institute found that those employed in the gig economy, for example in meal delivery services, are more likely than the general population to be young, have lower level of affluence, be students or be formerly unemployed.

Work in the gig economy is also associated with greater income variability - and this is exacerbated by gig workers being under-insured. Gig workers are 30% less likely than the rest of the population to have life insurance.

