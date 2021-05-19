NEWS
Superannuation

Super funds under $30bn should merge: APRA

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   3:51PM

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell says the regulator agrees with the industry view that funds under $30 billion in assets should merge.

Rowell said APRA was aware of about 12 super fund mergers currently underway.

"The emerging industry view seems to be that any fund with less than around [$]30 billion in assets under management is increasingly going to be uncompetitive about against the so-called mega funds," she said.

"And while there will inevitably be debate about a threshold level of assets that's needed...we generally agree with the sentiment."

In what may be her last speech as the APRA member responsible for superannuation, Rowell warned of piecemeal mergers: including those where the merged entity ends up with poor governance, or where two small and underperforming funds merge.

"And while this is welcome. We're not convinced all of these mergers are producing a new entity that has either the governance capability [or ability] to be sustainable over the long term," Rowell said.

Rowell pointed out the improvements in superannuation including introduction of MySuper and reduction in multiple accounts. But called out things that needed to improve including current directors with 20-year tenures on super boards.

"[Funds talk about] putting members interests first. But the evidence to support that they genuinely do that is often not as easy to point to as it should be," she said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
