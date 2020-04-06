Super funds probed on liquidity, rental assistance measures

Standing Committee on Economics chair Tim Wilson has written to superannuation funds seeking numbers on liquidity, unlisted assets and stimulus measures by April 29.

In a letter sent to superannuation funds last Wednesday, Wilson has asked funds to submit answers to 14 questions.

The questions cover four key areas: early release of superannuation, unlisted assets, liquidity management and rental assistance for small-medium enterprises.

For early release of superannuation, funds have been asked to provide figures on headcount of their members who had applied for the $10,000 withdrawal since March 12, and the dollar value.

The committee is asking funds to break this down by people who have been approved, those who are awaiting a decision, and those who were declined the early release with the reasons why.

The total drawdown estimates from early release vary from $27 billion, according to Treasury, to $40-$50 billion, according to Rice Warner.

APRA has already asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the extent of withdrawals (to March 1 deadline). It did not publish the result, but put out a joint letter with ASIC reminding funds to take liquidity issues seriously.

Further, the committee's letter wants to know the proportion and dollar value of unlisted assets in each superannuation fund's portfolio.

It has a special focus on revaluation of unlisted assets, where some funds like Hostplus, UniSuper and AustralianSuper have made their marking down of their values public.

All superannuation fund will now have to answer on their revaluation of these assets.

"Listed companies holding infrastructure assets have had write downs of around 40 per cent: a. How does this compare to your write down of unlisted assets? b. If there is a difference, why is there a difference?" the letter asked.

For rental assistance, the committee wants to know what arrangements funds have taken for the assets they own/control where they will have defer or adjust rental payments to keep small medium enterprises afloat during the COVID-19 slowdown.

Superannuation funds have also been asked to provide a dollar value of the projected loss in revenue from this.

Submissions are due April 29.

Wilson previously suggested the possibility of another round of hearings for superannuation trustees and APRA, saying the committee had been misled on liquidity issues, but a date has not been set.