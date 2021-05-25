NEWS
Superannuation

Super funds hunt for co-investment deals

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   12:09PM

Superannuation funds' appetite for alternative investments, particularly private equity and infrastructure, is heating up, new research shows.

Joint research by Preqin and the Australian Investment Council reveal super funds are on the hunt for co-investment opportunities across major private capital asset classes as the funds themselves grow in size and sophistication.

Two years ago, super funds' looking for private equity co-investments stood at 65%. In 2020, this figure climbed to 74%. Their appetite for infrastructure co-investments jumped from about 58% to 71%.

This is consistent with a broader global shift that is taking place, the research found, as investment teams develop their expertise in the industry and look to get closer to the underlying assets.

Preqin found a "sweet spot" exists for co-investments for investors with assets under management between $1 billion and $10 billion on a global basis.

There are 59 superannuation funds occupying this sweet spot, Preqin found, but mergers with or acquisitions of the 47 funds with $100 million to $1 billion of AUM could swell the ranks of funds that are large enough to make meaningful co-investments, but small enough for it to make a difference to their return and fee profiles.

At the super fund level, AustralianSuper is the largest investor in private capital, allocating 16.4% of its $209.2 billion AUM to this asset class. Next is the $130 billion Aware Super allocating 22.3%; while UniSuper's $83 billion has 14% in private capital.

As a whole, the Australian private capital industry reached a record-breaking $77 billion in AUM as at June 2020.

While venture capital received a record $1.3 billion boost in assets last year - almost double the amount secured in 2019 of $735 million - it has yet to gain stronger momentum among super funds.

Preqin senior vice president and head of research and data operations Ee Fai Kam recently spoke to Financial Standard about Aussie super funds' attraction to alternatives - specifically in real estate and infrastructure.

Venture capital on the other hand tends to receive a lower allocation.

"Part of the reason is the good returns super funds have found from real estate and infrastructure, so there is less propensity to go into venture capital compared to their peers in other countries," he said.

Another reason is that the super industry is dominated by investment consultants. They form a key gatekeeper and advisory role, advising super funds how they should allocate their portfolio.

"From our interaction with super funds, they keep a lean investment team, which is not the case with other pension funds. The function of investment teams is typically to structure the portfolio allocation, decide how much should be put into each asset class and perform the actual placement of capital," he said.

"For most super funds, this function is outsourced, and as a result the investment team has evolved in a supervisory and monitoring role. Instead of executing the actual portfolio allocation they rely on their advisory partners to do this.

"It means that if the investment consultants are not looking proactively into new assets classes or areas of investments like venture capital, then super funds don't get that exposure."

Australian Investment Council chief executive Yasser El-Ansary said: "In the year ahead, we will see a significant lift in deal activity by private capital investors who will be able to play a lead role in helping to stabilise businesses disrupted by the pandemic, and to invest into sectors that need to go through phases of structural transformation to become stronger and more sustainable in the short and long-term."

