NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Super funds called out over liquidity
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   11:54AM

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics chair, Tim Wilson, has called out super funds that have said they are experiencing liquidity issues, saying it is inconsistent with evidence previously provided to the committee.

Many super funds have spoken of liquidity issues since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis due to the market crash and the government's stimulus package allowing struggling members to gain early access to up to $20,000 of their super.

Wilson has called out these funds, saying it is inconsistent with evidence provided to the committee during its ongoing review of the superannuation sector.

"In the last round of hearings, the superannuation sector dismissed the committee's concerns about liquidity associated with the structure of their funds," Wilson said.

"Considering the super funds are now claiming liquidity issues which is inconsistent with the spirit of evidence they had previously submitted, the committee is reserving its right to hold a hearing with APRA, and the superannuation sector in the interests of financial stability."

The committee has not yet provided a date for the new round of hearings.

Wilson said the committee will also begin to hold hearings with the insurance and financial advice sectors, although due to COVID-19 the dates are not set in stone.

"Since the election the committee has held hearings with the four major banks, the smaller banks and the superannuation sector. It has not held them with the insurance and financial advice sectors," Wilson said.

Public hearings with the insurance sector are scheduled for April 28-29, although the committee said it will make a final decision on these hearings in early April.

Hearings on the financial advice sector will be scheduled for later in 2020.

Wilson said hearings with the big four banks, which were scheduled for June this year, will be deferred until later in 2020.

"It remains important that the banks and other entities are held publicly accountable. However, the banks are fully occupied in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," Wilson said.

"Therefore, it is prudent to defer the hearings until the situation improves.

"The deferral of the hearings is dependent on the banks providing written updates on their progress with implementing measures of the Hayne Royal Commission to the committee for public release, as well as periodic updates on action they have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: LiquidityCOVID-19SuperannuationHouse of RepresentativesTim WilsonCoronavirusHayne Royal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super scammers pose as authorities
Australia to lean on super
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
No time to look back
COVID-19 to hasten merger talks
Insurers halt some virus cover
ATO to verify early release requests
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
Hamish Douglass remains confident amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus is an investment opportunity: Fidelity
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vb1gCTPn