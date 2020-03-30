Super funds called out over liquidity

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics chair, Tim Wilson, has called out super funds that have said they are experiencing liquidity issues, saying it is inconsistent with evidence previously provided to the committee.

Many super funds have spoken of liquidity issues since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis due to the market crash and the government's stimulus package allowing struggling members to gain early access to up to $20,000 of their super.

Wilson has called out these funds, saying it is inconsistent with evidence provided to the committee during its ongoing review of the superannuation sector.

"In the last round of hearings, the superannuation sector dismissed the committee's concerns about liquidity associated with the structure of their funds," Wilson said.

"Considering the super funds are now claiming liquidity issues which is inconsistent with the spirit of evidence they had previously submitted, the committee is reserving its right to hold a hearing with APRA, and the superannuation sector in the interests of financial stability."

The committee has not yet provided a date for the new round of hearings.

Wilson said the committee will also begin to hold hearings with the insurance and financial advice sectors, although due to COVID-19 the dates are not set in stone.

"Since the election the committee has held hearings with the four major banks, the smaller banks and the superannuation sector. It has not held them with the insurance and financial advice sectors," Wilson said.

Public hearings with the insurance sector are scheduled for April 28-29, although the committee said it will make a final decision on these hearings in early April.

Hearings on the financial advice sector will be scheduled for later in 2020.

Wilson said hearings with the big four banks, which were scheduled for June this year, will be deferred until later in 2020.

"It remains important that the banks and other entities are held publicly accountable. However, the banks are fully occupied in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," Wilson said.

"Therefore, it is prudent to defer the hearings until the situation improves.

"The deferral of the hearings is dependent on the banks providing written updates on their progress with implementing measures of the Hayne Royal Commission to the committee for public release, as well as periodic updates on action they have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

