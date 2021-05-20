NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:59AM

ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Speaking at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Adelaide on May 20, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press called attention to drawbacks in whistleblower policy requirements that came into effect earlier this year.

"Close to half the policies in our sample omitted at least one key element when explaining how potential whistleblowers can report their concerns and qualify for protection under the Corporations Act," she said.

Press said ASIC has also observed that superannuation trustees in particular are not making their whistleblower policies publicly available.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"While not a legal requirement, we strongly encourage companies and trustees to do this, as the expanded whistleblower protections can now apply to people outside the company or trustee, such as former employees and suppliers," she said.

The whistleblower policy is laid out in RG 270, issued in late 2019. APRA-regulated superannuation entities were required to have policies in place from 1 January 2020.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 2021.

Read more: ASICConference of Major Superannuation FundsDanielle PressFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Long way for super complaints overhaul
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine
ASIC bans Theta managing director
ASIC to wind up PE Capital
ASIC issues warnings on investment scams
ASIC cracks down on investment guru
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
ASIC not recommending general advice change

Editor's Choice

Federation AM awards mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:40AM
Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

KANIKA SOOD  |   11:59AM
ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:21AM
The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

Pension fund appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:22PM
A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.