Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Speaking at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Adelaide on May 20, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press called attention to drawbacks in whistleblower policy requirements that came into effect earlier this year.

"Close to half the policies in our sample omitted at least one key element when explaining how potential whistleblowers can report their concerns and qualify for protection under the Corporations Act," she said.

Press said ASIC has also observed that superannuation trustees in particular are not making their whistleblower policies publicly available.

"While not a legal requirement, we strongly encourage companies and trustees to do this, as the expanded whistleblower protections can now apply to people outside the company or trustee, such as former employees and suppliers," she said.

The whistleblower policy is laid out in RG 270, issued in late 2019. APRA-regulated superannuation entities were required to have policies in place from 1 January 2020.

