Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN 2024   12:33PM

Members' satisfaction with their superannuation fund is improving, Roy Morgan data shows.

Fresh findings from the research house saw super fund awarded a rating of 69.5% in November 2023, an increase of 0.9% from the last reported results in July 2023.

The Roy Morgan Superannuation Satisfaction Report, based on findings compiled by in-depth interviews with over 60,000 Australians each year, found that despite hitting a low point of 65% in July 2023, superannuation satisfaction is still significantly higher than the long-term average of 58.2% from 2007.

It is also higher than at any time prior to the pandemic, which saw record high satisfaction amid the Early Release of Super scheme.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the improvement in recent months has been driven by impressive increases for industry funds, up 1.4% to 68.2%, and self-managed super funds (SMSFs), up 1.4% to 75.8%.

In recent months, various industry funds have performed exceptionally well, Roy Morgan noted. HESTA has led the pack with an increase of 6.1% in customer satisfaction since July 2023, followed by CareSuper with the same increase of 6.1%. AustralianSuper has seen an increase of 2.1%, while UniSuper has seen a marginal increase of 0.2%.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"UniSuper continues to be the superannuation fund with the highest customer satisfaction of all and is now just ahead of both CareSuper and HESTA," Levine said.

However, despite the increase in recent months, the report found overall customer satisfaction with superannuation funds remains down 6.1% from the record high of 72% reached in January 2022.

Levine stated that the decline in customer satisfaction has occurred since mid-2021 due to the volatility experienced by the ASX200.

"Retail funds are down 8% to 58.9% and are at their lowest level of satisfaction for over three years since November 2020," she said.

"Public sector funds have also experienced a large decline in satisfaction over this period, down 8.4% points to 70.7%."

Levine also highlighted the trend of superannuation fund mergers in recent years.

These mergers include AustralianSuper taking over LUCRF, HESTA merging with Mercy Super, UniSuper taking over Australian Catholic Super, Active Super merging with Vision Super, Hostplus merging with Statewide, Sunsuper and QSuper formalising their merger to become Australian Retirement Trust, and many others.

"Roy Morgan has extensive data on the impacts these mergers have on the customer satisfaction of the super funds involved in the mergers and acquisitions," Levine said.

"One of the key messages coming through from these mergers is the importance of communication and a smooth transition process for members throughout."

Levine said she expects the superannuation industry will continue to consolidate as larger players take steps to increase their clout and the amount of assets they have under management in a highly competitive industry.

"For those larger and more complex superannuation funds to maintain a high degree of customer satisfaction and better investment returns will be more important than ever before," she said.

Read more: Roy MorganHESTAUniSuperAustralianSuperCareSuperMichele LevineAustralian Catholic SuperAustralian Retirement TrustHostplusMercy SuperQSuperStatewideSunsuperVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NGS Super finds new administrator
Former UniSuper chief appointed to CSLR board
SG Hiscock plucks new investment chief from UniSuper
Bragg proposes super fund reforms to protect retail investors
FEAL board welcomes Ian Patrick
AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate
Australian Retirement Trust selects chief executive
AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate
Internal teams to manage 43% of super FUM by 2043: Data
Mercer Super investment chief departs

Editor's Choice

ISPT fills newly created head of mandates role, announces departures

ANDREW MCKEAN
ISPT has appointed Doug Cain as head of mandates, a newly created position, commencing in March.

Albanese set to overhaul Stage 3 tax cuts

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will amend the Stage 3 income tax cuts package, flagging that everyone is set to benefit from the changes.

Volatility an opportunity for skilled active managers: GSFM

ANDREW MCKEAN
The looming threat of sporadic, extreme market volatility presents an opportunity for active managers to capitalise on fluctuating asset values, GSFM advisor Stephen Miller says.

BWP, Newmark Property REIT set to merge

CHLOE WALKER
BWP Trust (BWP) and Newmark REIT Management, the responsible entity for Newmark Property REIT (NPR), have agreed to merge, subject to shareholder approval.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach