Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan

Members' satisfaction with their superannuation fund is improving, Roy Morgan data shows.

Fresh findings from the research house saw super fund awarded a rating of 69.5% in November 2023, an increase of 0.9% from the last reported results in July 2023.

The Roy Morgan Superannuation Satisfaction Report, based on findings compiled by in-depth interviews with over 60,000 Australians each year, found that despite hitting a low point of 65% in July 2023, superannuation satisfaction is still significantly higher than the long-term average of 58.2% from 2007.

It is also higher than at any time prior to the pandemic, which saw record high satisfaction amid the Early Release of Super scheme.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the improvement in recent months has been driven by impressive increases for industry funds, up 1.4% to 68.2%, and self-managed super funds (SMSFs), up 1.4% to 75.8%.

In recent months, various industry funds have performed exceptionally well, Roy Morgan noted. HESTA has led the pack with an increase of 6.1% in customer satisfaction since July 2023, followed by CareSuper with the same increase of 6.1%. AustralianSuper has seen an increase of 2.1%, while UniSuper has seen a marginal increase of 0.2%.

"UniSuper continues to be the superannuation fund with the highest customer satisfaction of all and is now just ahead of both CareSuper and HESTA," Levine said.

However, despite the increase in recent months, the report found overall customer satisfaction with superannuation funds remains down 6.1% from the record high of 72% reached in January 2022.

Levine stated that the decline in customer satisfaction has occurred since mid-2021 due to the volatility experienced by the ASX200.

"Retail funds are down 8% to 58.9% and are at their lowest level of satisfaction for over three years since November 2020," she said.

"Public sector funds have also experienced a large decline in satisfaction over this period, down 8.4% points to 70.7%."

Levine also highlighted the trend of superannuation fund mergers in recent years.

These mergers include AustralianSuper taking over LUCRF, HESTA merging with Mercy Super, UniSuper taking over Australian Catholic Super, Active Super merging with Vision Super, Hostplus merging with Statewide, Sunsuper and QSuper formalising their merger to become Australian Retirement Trust, and many others.

"Roy Morgan has extensive data on the impacts these mergers have on the customer satisfaction of the super funds involved in the mergers and acquisitions," Levine said.

"One of the key messages coming through from these mergers is the importance of communication and a smooth transition process for members throughout."

Levine said she expects the superannuation industry will continue to consolidate as larger players take steps to increase their clout and the amount of assets they have under management in a highly competitive industry.

"For those larger and more complex superannuation funds to maintain a high degree of customer satisfaction and better investment returns will be more important than ever before," she said.