NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super fund risk culture "immature": APRA

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 28 MAY 2021   12:30PM

APRA executive director, superannuation division Suzanne Smith has warned superannuation funds that the regulator is looking out for toxic corporate culture and instances of misconduct.

Speaking at the ASFA Spotlight on Risk and Compliance event, Smith said workplace misconduct has never been a more high-profile issue in the media.

"A single serious accusation of misconduct can cause immense damage to an organisation's reputation, eroding public trust, deterring customers and investors, or attracting financial penalties such as fines," Smith said.

"That in itself is a prudential risk. APRA's chief concern when it comes to misconduct, however, is what it says about an institution's culture, and whether that culture potentially enables or even encourages damaging behaviour."

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Smith said APRA has stepped up its focus on transforming governance, culture, remuneration and accountability across its regulated entity.

The regulator's primary concern, she clarified, is risk culture - an entity's attitude to risk management.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"As with banking and insurance, the superannuation sector also has more work to do. Building on the risk governance self-assessments of 2018/19 and the recent Supervisory Risk and Intensity (SRI) assessments undertaken by APRA supervisors, we have found superannuation funds present a number of concerns," Smith said.

"These include instances of immature risk cultures, an approach to risk management that has not kept pace with the growth and maturity of the organisation, sub-optimal board compositions including the lack of specific trustee capabilities, and conflicts of interest."

She added that APRA looks at 10 dimensions when it comes to risk culture: leadership, risk appetite and strategy, decision making and challenge, communication and escalation, risk capabilities, risk governance and controls, responsibility and accountability, performance management and incentives, shared values and risk culture assessment.

"It's no coincidence leadership is number one on the list; nothing influences an institution's risk culture more than the words and actions of its board and senior executives - the tone from the top," she said.

"On the flip side, organisations that are poor on this front have leaders who are perceived as being cynical of good risk management practice, don't genuinely portray the importance of risk management and who don't 'walk the talk' - that is, they might say the right thing in meetings but what happens in the day to day is a different matter."

Read more: APRASuzanne SmithSupervisory RiskASFA SpotlightCompliance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Superannuation assets hit $3.13tn
Actuaries Institute unveils IDII recommendations
Labor to push for YFYS stapling amendments
Super funds under $30bn should merge: APRA
APRA extends IDII overhaul deadline
YFYS incentive to reduce fees: Hume
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Key Treasury initiatives outlined
Aged care expenditure to jump 37%
APRA approves MLC super takeover

Editor's Choice

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.