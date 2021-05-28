Super fund risk culture "immature": APRA

APRA executive director, superannuation division Suzanne Smith has warned superannuation funds that the regulator is looking out for toxic corporate culture and instances of misconduct.

Speaking at the ASFA Spotlight on Risk and Compliance event, Smith said workplace misconduct has never been a more high-profile issue in the media.

"A single serious accusation of misconduct can cause immense damage to an organisation's reputation, eroding public trust, deterring customers and investors, or attracting financial penalties such as fines," Smith said.

"That in itself is a prudential risk. APRA's chief concern when it comes to misconduct, however, is what it says about an institution's culture, and whether that culture potentially enables or even encourages damaging behaviour."

Smith said APRA has stepped up its focus on transforming governance, culture, remuneration and accountability across its regulated entity.

The regulator's primary concern, she clarified, is risk culture - an entity's attitude to risk management.

"As with banking and insurance, the superannuation sector also has more work to do. Building on the risk governance self-assessments of 2018/19 and the recent Supervisory Risk and Intensity (SRI) assessments undertaken by APRA supervisors, we have found superannuation funds present a number of concerns," Smith said.

"These include instances of immature risk cultures, an approach to risk management that has not kept pace with the growth and maturity of the organisation, sub-optimal board compositions including the lack of specific trustee capabilities, and conflicts of interest."

She added that APRA looks at 10 dimensions when it comes to risk culture: leadership, risk appetite and strategy, decision making and challenge, communication and escalation, risk capabilities, risk governance and controls, responsibility and accountability, performance management and incentives, shared values and risk culture assessment.

"It's no coincidence leadership is number one on the list; nothing influences an institution's risk culture more than the words and actions of its board and senior executives - the tone from the top," she said.

"On the flip side, organisations that are poor on this front have leaders who are perceived as being cynical of good risk management practice, don't genuinely portray the importance of risk management and who don't 'walk the talk' - that is, they might say the right thing in meetings but what happens in the day to day is a different matter."