Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 8 APR 2025   12:29PM

New estimates from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show less than 5% of eligible first homebuyers would actually benefit from an early access scheme.

For years now, the Coalition has pushed its 'super for housing' policy, promising first homebuyers access to their retirement savings to assist with purchasing a home. The policy would allow for up to 40% of a balance to be withdrawn, capped at $50,000.

ASFA said that for individuals to realise the full benefit of the policy, they'd need to have at least $125,000 in super.

The peak body estimates that only 4.2% or about 220,000 of the 5.3 million eligible first home buyers would be able to do this, showing the scheme will enable "very few" individuals to purchase a property.

The data showed most eligible buyers have modest balances - half have less than $18,000.

Further, ASFA analysis found that 98% of those who would be able to buy a median-priced unit would have been able to do so without accessing super anyway. To reach this conclusion, ASFA looked at potential super withdrawals, household savings, and borrowing capacity - including accounting for the growing trend of parents contributing to deposits - to calculate borrowing power.

It also found 98% of those who would be able to buy a house also would not need to access their super.

"In effect, the policy does little to bring new entrants to home ownership. Instead, it merely enables those already positioned for homeownership to purchase more expensive properties," ASFA said.

ASFA is urging a more "holistic solution" to address the issue.

"As highlighted in other ASFA reports, the proposed early release of superannuation for housing is unlikely to achieve its intended goal," the report continued.

"Those with higher superannuation balances already attain home ownership, while many low-income individuals have depleted their super through previous early withdrawals.

"The current research further proved that the impact would be highly disproportionate, with the benefits of the proposal to overwhelmingly flow to higher-income earners."

The findings follow the recent opposition leader Peter Dutton's stern stance on the policy, which was heavily critcised by the industry, including the Super Members Council (SMC).

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said the withdrawal will hike the house prices, instead of creating more new home buyers.

"That would mean home buyers in future would have to pay higher repayments on bigger mortgages for longer, worsening housing affordability and cost-of-living pressures on younger Australians," Schubert said in response.

"And if people retire with less super, that will also push up Age Pension costs - a bill that every Australian taxpayer would pay."

