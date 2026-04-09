Super Consumers Australia raises concerns over Treasury reforms

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Editor's Choice
Corporate, governance issues fuel whistleblower tipoffs: ASIC|
The corporate regulator received nearly 2000 tip offs from whistleblowers in the last financial year, a whopping 183% jump annually, the majority of which relate to corporate and governance issues.
Platinum awards mandate, changes fund name|
Platinum Asset Management has awarded a mandate to a US-based investment manager to oversee investment capabilities in a 20-year-old fund, simultaneously altering the name to reflect the update.
Workplace mental ill-health can cost Australia $27bn: Report|
Workplace mental health issues are directly costing the Australian economy $12 billion per annum in lost gross domestic product (GDP), with the cost set to rise by more than 125% over the next 15 years in excess of $27 billion a year.
ASX turns up heat on Clime Capital following KPMG scrutiny|
The ASX has also raised concerns over Clime Capital's valuation of its unlisted assets portfolio and the qualified opinion that was eventually handed down by its auditor KPMG.
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Expert Feed
When geopolitics becomes a portfolio risk
Geopolitics is back - again - and Australian investors can no longer treat it as distant background noise.
Does association membership still matter?
With all the changes the advice sector has experienced in recent years, such as regulatory reform and increased education and professional standards ...
Digital assets and where they stand in 2026
So far in 2026 digital assets have captured the headlines largely for the wrong reasons, but that doesn't tell the full story.
Rethinking default design in a changing market environment
The evolution underway in the US DC system highlights the value of periodically reassessing default design assumptions.
David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.