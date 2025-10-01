Super complaints decline year-on-year: AFCA

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has completed its latest update of the AFCA Datacube, which makes data on complaints publicly accessible to consumers and financial firms.

The latest update provides data on complaints made within the period of 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

In the superannuation sector, the number of complaints compared to the previous financial year fell from 6288 to 5463.

The number of complaints made against each fund was largely in line with their membership size, with AustralianSuper receiving the most at 1183, HESTA was next in line with 540, followed by Australian Retirement Trust (ART) was next in line with 500, and Cbus with 328.

The vast majority (50%) related to account administration issues, followed by group life insurance (37%), and death benefits 10.3%.

In the financial advice sector, United Global Capital had the most complaints with 605, followed by Interprac with 125 and APT Strategy with 49.

For managed investment schemes, BT Funds Management had the most complaints with 86, followed by Australian Fiduciaries with 68.

In life insuance, TAL ad the most complaints with 642, then AIA Australia with 298, followed by Zurich with 189.

A previous verison of this story mistakenly included FY24 data.