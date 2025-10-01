Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Super complaints decline year-on-year: AFCA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 OCT 2025   12:26PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has completed its latest update of the AFCA Datacube, which makes data on complaints publicly accessible to consumers and financial firms.

The latest update provides data on complaints made within the period of 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

In the superannuation sector, the number of complaints compared to the previous financial year fell from 6288 to 5463.

The number of complaints made against each fund was largely in line with their membership size, with AustralianSuper receiving the most at 1183, HESTA was next in line with 540, followed by Australian Retirement Trust (ART) was next in line with 500, and Cbus with 328.

The vast majority (50%) related to account administration issues, followed by group life insurance (37%), and death benefits 10.3%.

In the financial advice sector, United Global Capital had the most complaints with 605, followed by Interprac with 125 and APT Strategy with 49.

For managed investment schemes, BT Funds Management had the most complaints with 86, followed by Australian Fiduciaries with 68.

In life insuance, TAL ad the most complaints with 642, then AIA Australia with 298, followed by Zurich with 189.

A previous verison of this story mistakenly included FY24 data.

Read more: AFCA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA temporarily reinstates UGC to address complaints
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
SMC calls for greater protections against financial abuse of older Australians
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
Investments, advice complaints jump 18%
Firms rebuffing AFCA determinations should be named: FAAA, professional bodies
$15m crypto scam costs former adviser 10 years
Life insurers report another profitable quarter
AFCA looks to expand jurisdiction over receiving banks in scams
ASIC cancels licence of Brite Advisors

Editor's Choice

Avantis Investors launches active ETFs in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
In response to mounting interest from the local market, Avantis Investors has entered the ETF scene with three active offerings.

Macquarie Wrap removes dozens of funds

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation investors will no longer have access to dozens of options on Macquarie Wrap.

CFS taps JPMAM for global strategies mandates

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Colonial First State (CFS) has handed J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) mandates for its emerging markets and global shares strategies.

RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'

ELIZA BAVIN
The Reserve Bank's decision to leave interest rates on hold yesterday was widely expected, but economists were caught off-guard by the tone of the post-meeting statement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media