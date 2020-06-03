NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Stop guessing games: AMP Capital
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:11PM

The AMP Capital Global Companies Fund returned 91.8% net of fees in the three years to 31 March 2020, and its managers say the key is to not get caught in guessing games.

Over the same three-year period global equity markets returned 30.3%. On an annualised basis the Global Companies Fund has returned 24.2% per annum net of fees, versus the market's 9.2%

AMP Capital head of global equities Simon Steele said in light of COVID-19's impact on markets, he is certain it is more important than ever to think long term.

"Trying to second guess the short term is an impossible task and can tie investors up in knots," Steele said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

"In the short term markets are driven by speculation with little connection to underlying fundamentals, (earnings, dividends, cashflows). It's hard to get an edge here."

However, he said that over the long term it is very different.

"When we think long term as investors, the picture becomes much clearer," Steele said.

"Investors that are prepared to look beyond short term volatility and assess value over a long timeframe than the average investor have an exploitable edge in my view."

Most companies in the portfolio, Steele admits, have been negatively impacted to some degree by COVID-19.

However, the portfolio as a whole managed to still outperform during the period.

"Our strategy has strongly outperformed in a difficult period, reflecting in my opinion the more stable and resilient cashflows that underpin our investments," Steele said.

And, as lockdowns ease around the world again this strategy is being cemented. Steele said the fund will continue to focus on the kinds of companies it always has and will expect any profit damage to be less than the market average.

"Consensus estimates call for a 'V' shaped recovery with a 13% decline in earnings in 2020 followed by a 25% + rebound the following year," he said.

"We're somewhat more cautious than that as the economic and corporate fallout is likely to be large and a sustainable demand recovery is dependent upon health solutions rather than just fiscal and monetary policy, and rapid redeployment of lost labour."

He added that despite the world in some ways literally stopping as a result of COVID-19, few changes were made to the portfolio.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: AMP Capital Global Companies FundSimon Steele
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Charities call for further stimulus
ALLY SELBY  |   12:49PM
Charities have called on the government to plan for a gradual transition of its stimulatory payments so as to avoid the loss of more than 200,000 jobs in the sector.
Boutique to remediate clients
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
A fund manager will remediate clients in eight funds after a recent review of its management costs identified a unit pricing error.
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HVvT7lUP