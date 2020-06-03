Stop guessing games: AMP Capital

The AMP Capital Global Companies Fund returned 91.8% net of fees in the three years to 31 March 2020, and its managers say the key is to not get caught in guessing games.

Over the same three-year period global equity markets returned 30.3%. On an annualised basis the Global Companies Fund has returned 24.2% per annum net of fees, versus the market's 9.2%

AMP Capital head of global equities Simon Steele said in light of COVID-19's impact on markets, he is certain it is more important than ever to think long term.

"Trying to second guess the short term is an impossible task and can tie investors up in knots," Steele said.

"In the short term markets are driven by speculation with little connection to underlying fundamentals, (earnings, dividends, cashflows). It's hard to get an edge here."

However, he said that over the long term it is very different.

"When we think long term as investors, the picture becomes much clearer," Steele said.

"Investors that are prepared to look beyond short term volatility and assess value over a long timeframe than the average investor have an exploitable edge in my view."

Most companies in the portfolio, Steele admits, have been negatively impacted to some degree by COVID-19.

However, the portfolio as a whole managed to still outperform during the period.

"Our strategy has strongly outperformed in a difficult period, reflecting in my opinion the more stable and resilient cashflows that underpin our investments," Steele said.

And, as lockdowns ease around the world again this strategy is being cemented. Steele said the fund will continue to focus on the kinds of companies it always has and will expect any profit damage to be less than the market average.

"Consensus estimates call for a 'V' shaped recovery with a 13% decline in earnings in 2020 followed by a 25% + rebound the following year," he said.

"We're somewhat more cautious than that as the economic and corporate fallout is likely to be large and a sustainable demand recovery is dependent upon health solutions rather than just fiscal and monetary policy, and rapid redeployment of lost labour."

He added that despite the world in some ways literally stopping as a result of COVID-19, few changes were made to the portfolio.

