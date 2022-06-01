Newspaper icon
Stephen Jones confirmed as financial services minister

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUN 2022   12:47PM

Stephen Jones has today been sworn in as assistant treasurer and minister for financial services, replacing Jane Hume who had overseen the financial services portfolio since 2019.

Jones has served as shadow financial services minister since 2019 and was expected to be appointed to the role following Labor's win at the recent election.

In response, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood congratulated Jones and said he is an excellent appointment.

"We are looking forward to working closely with him [Jones] to address the wider range of issues affecting the financial planning profession, and we are expecting the new Albanese Labor government to quickly deliver on its election commitment to provide much-needed certainty to the profession on education standards, including providing for a framework to better recognise relevant experience," she said.

"We have already had good engagement with minister Jones on this and other issues in the past and we look forward to working further with the new government."

SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney also welcomed the new minister, flagging that Jones had previously said Labor would examine ways of giving financial advisers better access to client superannuation information from the MyGov ATO portal.

"We appreciate this initiative, knowing that it will benefit many of our members providing support to their clients," he said.

Meanwhile, Industry Super Australia released a statement acknowledging Jones and said he "will be responsible for delivering on the promise to millions of Australians to secure a dignified life in retirement".

"The government's unwavering commitment to lifting the super rate to 12% as legislated and support for policy foundations of preservation and compulsion are the key building blocks to supercharge savings, underpin domestic investment and alleviate pressure on the age pension."

The release further noted the government's commitment to enshrine the objective of super in legislation will protect the retirement of future generations.

Stephen Jones, Jane Hume, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Industry Super Australia, John Maroney, Sarah Abood
