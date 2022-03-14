NEWS
Investment

Stake adds crypto to platform

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   11:59AM

As cryptocurrency continues to enjoy mainstream uptake, trading platform Stake has added the option of crypto to its platform.

"The decision to take on cryptocurrency was a natural step in offering our customers greater access to financial opportunities," Stake chief executive and founder Matt Leibowitz said.

"Crypto is taking the world by storm and has established itself as a legitimate asset class. Investors are demanding it and brokers who are dragging their feet will fall behind."

Crypto is the latest offering from Stake, which launched in the Australian market offering access to US shares, after it added CHESS-sponsored ASX trading at $3 flat brokerage in late 2021.

"Younger Aussie investors are looking for access to a diversity of investment opportunities across established and modern asset classes, in one place," Leibowitz added.

"They want to buy into industries and ideas changing the world near and far and not be limited by borders."

Stake crypto product manager Jeroen Van Amerongen said that Stake customers are adopting new forms of investments rapidly.

"Our challenge is to innovate at the pace investors are moving and not simply rest on our laurels," he said.

"This isn't just about adding a few coins to your platform. It's about building a wealth management experience for the next generation. We've demonstrated that sophistication doesn't have to be complex with our US and ASX platform and now it's time to break the same barriers to crypto."

