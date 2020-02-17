SSGA slashes ETF fee

State Street Global Advisors will slash the fees of the most traded ETF in Australia.

SSGA is set to make a six basis point cut to the management costs of its SPDR S&P/ASX200 ETF (STW), pushing its cost down from 0.19% p.a. to 0.13% p.a.

The change, set to be made on March 2, will translate to a two-basis point p.a. reduction in the underlying ETF weighted average cost of the firm's recently launched risk-based ETF model portfolios.

STW has charged management costs of 0.19% p.a. since 2015, when the firm cut the ETF's then 0.286% p.a. fee.

Head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said the firm's decision to slash STW's costs underlines its commitment to value "without compromising on quality".

"There are more options for investors than ever before. ETFs can offer liquidity and diversification through a single trade," Victor said.

"The fee reduction will result in a realignment in the total cost of ownership of STW, which we believe is one of the primary indicators ETF investors should look at, along with liquidity profile and the quality of the tracking index.

"With STW included as one component of our risk-based ETF model portfolios, we believe this change also means financial advisers can more cost effectively access State Street's institutional asset management expertise, offering clients growth, while maintaining the same level of risk as traditional allocations."

Separately, the firm recently revealed Victor's new role as head of SPDR ETF distribution for Asia Pacific, which sees her assume responsibility for key financial markets including Hong Kong and Japan, where institutional interest in ETFs is high relative to Australia.