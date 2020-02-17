NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
SSGA slashes ETF fee
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   8:51AM

State Street Global Advisors will slash the fees of the most traded ETF in Australia.

SSGA is set to make a six basis point cut to the management costs of its SPDR S&P/ASX200 ETF (STW), pushing its cost down from 0.19% p.a. to 0.13% p.a.

The change, set to be made on March 2, will translate to a two-basis point p.a. reduction in the underlying ETF weighted average cost of the firm's recently launched risk-based ETF model portfolios.

STW has charged management costs of 0.19% p.a. since 2015, when the firm cut the ETF's then 0.286% p.a. fee.

Head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said the firm's decision to slash STW's costs underlines its commitment to value "without compromising on quality".

"There are more options for investors than ever before. ETFs can offer liquidity and diversification through a single trade," Victor said.

"The fee reduction will result in a realignment in the total cost of ownership of STW, which we believe is one of the primary indicators ETF investors should look at, along with liquidity profile and the quality of the tracking index.

"With STW included as one component of our risk-based ETF model portfolios, we believe this change also means financial advisers can more cost effectively access State Street's institutional asset management expertise, offering clients growth, while maintaining the same level of risk as traditional allocations."

Separately, the firm recently revealed Victor's new role as head of SPDR ETF distribution for Asia Pacific, which sees her assume responsibility for key financial markets including Hong Kong and Japan, where institutional interest in ETFs is high relative to Australia.

Read more: ETFState Street Global AdvisorsSSGAMeaghan VictorHead of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SSGA promotes local SPDR boss
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
SSGA to scrutinise ASX 100 directors
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
Fixed income ETFs prosper despite low rates
VanEck changes ETF portfolios
Time-poor advisers to embrace model portfolios
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
VanEck launches new fixed income ETF
Aussie employers understand importance of advice
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3rgAE20E