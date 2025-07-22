Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUL 2025   12:30PM

SS&C Technologies Holdings is set to acquire Calastone for nearly $1.6 billion (£766m) upon Carlyle Group announcing it will divest the majority stake it bought in 2020.

Upon completion of the deal, which is expected to be in the final quarter of 2025, Calastone will operate as part of SS&C's Global Investor & Distribution Solutions division.

Bill Stone, the chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said Calastone "has built an impressive network and platform, and together we will create a more connected, automated and intelligent global fund ecosystem".

"This combination reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions to reduce complexity and enhance outcomes for the asset and wealth management industry," he said.

Carlyle acquired a majority stake in Calastone in late 2020 but did not disclose the financial terms of its ownership. However, it mentioned that it acquired the stake from existing shareholders Octopus Ventures and Accel.

Carlyle Europe Technology Partners managing director Fernando Chueca said: "We are pleased to have supported Calastone through such a transformational period of growth for the business. Its well-established technology network represents a differentiated, automated offering and we believe the business is well-positioned to build upon its market position and business momentum. We are confident that SS&C is the right partner to continue Calastone's success, and we look forward to watching the company thrive in its next phase."

Founded in 2007, Calastone operates a transaction network for investment funds, connecting more than 4500 financial organisations across 57 markets, helping clients automate and scale fund operations, and create efficiencies across trading, settlement and distribution.

Stone added that Calastone's global fund network and technology complement SS&C's leadership in fund administration, transfer agency services, AI and intelligent automation.

By combining capabilities, the two companies will deliver a unified, real-time operating platform to reduce cost, complexity, and operational risk across the global fund ecosystem as well as shaping distribution, he said.

Calastone chief executive Julien Hammerson commented: "SS&C's global scale and deep expertise across fund services and technology will enable us to accelerate innovation and deliver new digital capabilities to the market. We look forward to working together to deliver transformational services to asset and wealth managers and drive growth."

Read more: CalastoneAccelCarlyle GroupSS&C Technologies HoldingsBill StoneFernando ChuecaJulien HammersonOctopus Ventures
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Managed fund inflows jump over 20x: Report
SS&C scores another super mandate
US pension funds haemorrhage US$249bn
Apex wins $7bn super admin mandate
Tokenisation can save US$135m in back-office costs: Study
'We're not going anywhere': SS&C serious about Aussie expansion
Moonfare launches in Australia
Iress sells superannuation business
Insignia taps SS&C, outsources 1000 workers
Managed funds bounce back after bearish Q1: Calastone

Editor's Choice

Insignia accepts CC Capital bid

ELIZA BAVIN
After a bidding war kicked off for the wealth manager back in December 2024, CC Capital's reduced takeover offer has been accepted by Insignia's board.

Younger Aussies want personalised financial advice: CALI

MATTHEW WAI
New research conducted by the peak body of life insurance indicated close to half of young Australians want financial advice on life insurance, but only one in 10 receive it.

SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn

KARREN VERGARA
SS&C Technologies Holdings is set to acquire Calastone for nearly $1.6 billion (£766m) upon Carlyle Group announcing it will divest the majority stake it bought in 2020.

Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell

KARREN VERGARA
Brookfield will soon take over a 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property Group as ESR Group sells down its remaining stake.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media