SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn

SS&C Technologies Holdings is set to acquire Calastone for nearly $1.6 billion (£766m) upon Carlyle Group announcing it will divest the majority stake it bought in 2020.

Upon completion of the deal, which is expected to be in the final quarter of 2025, Calastone will operate as part of SS&C's Global Investor & Distribution Solutions division.

Bill Stone, the chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said Calastone "has built an impressive network and platform, and together we will create a more connected, automated and intelligent global fund ecosystem".

"This combination reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions to reduce complexity and enhance outcomes for the asset and wealth management industry," he said.

Carlyle acquired a majority stake in Calastone in late 2020 but did not disclose the financial terms of its ownership. However, it mentioned that it acquired the stake from existing shareholders Octopus Ventures and Accel.

Carlyle Europe Technology Partners managing director Fernando Chueca said: "We are pleased to have supported Calastone through such a transformational period of growth for the business. Its well-established technology network represents a differentiated, automated offering and we believe the business is well-positioned to build upon its market position and business momentum. We are confident that SS&C is the right partner to continue Calastone's success, and we look forward to watching the company thrive in its next phase."

Founded in 2007, Calastone operates a transaction network for investment funds, connecting more than 4500 financial organisations across 57 markets, helping clients automate and scale fund operations, and create efficiencies across trading, settlement and distribution.

Stone added that Calastone's global fund network and technology complement SS&C's leadership in fund administration, transfer agency services, AI and intelligent automation.

By combining capabilities, the two companies will deliver a unified, real-time operating platform to reduce cost, complexity, and operational risk across the global fund ecosystem as well as shaping distribution, he said.

Calastone chief executive Julien Hammerson commented: "SS&C's global scale and deep expertise across fund services and technology will enable us to accelerate innovation and deliver new digital capabilities to the market. We look forward to working together to deliver transformational services to asset and wealth managers and drive growth."