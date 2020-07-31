NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Spend your money how you please: PM
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 JUL 2020   11:38AM

The Prime Minister has said it is not the government's place to tell Australians how to spend the money they have removed from super due to the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.

Speaking at a press conference Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the only person who can decide how to spend the money is the individual who removed it.

This comes after Treasury provided an updated forecast of the amount it estimates would be removed from people's retirement savings after its initial estimate of $29 billion was already passed.

Treasury said it now expects $42 billion to be removed from retirement savings, reflecting the government's decision to extended access to the scheme until December.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Well, it's not my money. It's not the government's money. It is their money. The intent for which it is used is decided by the person whose money it is," the Prime Minister said.

"The government doesn't give people lectures about how they should spend their money that is not the sort of government we are."

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Morrison stressed people should not be taking the money out unless they are facing financial hardship, and therefore have the right to use the funds however they please if it helps them.

"It is their money and if they believe they need it because they are facing hardship, because the rules are there to only be making this available in cases of that hardship, just as there has always been rules to support people to access their superannuation because of a particular hardship," Morrison said.

Additionally, Morrison hit back at the notion individuals were misusing the funds, saying he believes the majority of people are using the money to pay off debts.

"The overwhelming majority of cases that my advice is that people are using it actually to restructure their own personal balance sheets," he said.

"They are putting it against their debts and they are putting it against to support their mortgages and that strikes me as a very good opportunity for them to reduce their risk, to increase their financial resilience with their own resources and in many respects, you will find that by taking those decisions, they may be, I would argue, potentially much more financially advantageous decisions they are making by redeploying their own resources to those uses right now and put them even in a stronger position in the future."

Morrison said, based on the advice he has received, he is not concerned about people abusing the scheme and believes it is no one's place to lecture Australians on the matter.

"Superannuation doesn't belong to the superannuation fund managers. It belongs to the superannuation fund members," he said.

"It is their money and there are legitimate and I think very appropriate rules to enable people in this time of hardship to access their own money, to do with it what they believe is best for them. I will back them as to how they spend their money every day of the week."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSEarly Release of SuperTreasuryScott MorrisonCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ERS surges $7bn in a week
ATO crashes amid tax return, ERS rush
APRA warns of ERS second wave
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
Statewide overhauls risk management approach
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
Pandemic exacerbated retirement confidence: Research
Repeat ERS applications hit one million
Government announces $184bn deficit
Editor's Choice
Life insurance at tipping point: Industry leaders
ALLY SELBY
Life insurance leaders have pushed for immediate and authentic change, lest current legacy business models and products hinder the growth and sustainability of the industry.
AMP, BT and CBA to face class action
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new class action from Shine Lawyers alleges that more than half a million Australians were charged excessive insurance premiums by financial advisers aligned with AMP, BT and Commonwealth Bank.
Spend your money how you please: PM
ELIZA BAVIN
The Prime Minister has said it is not the government's place to tell Australians how to spend the money they have removed from super due to the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.
Sovereign fund withdraws bid for Newcastle United
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A consortium including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has withdrawn its £300 million takeover of English Premier League team Newcastle United Football Club.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mpgyOvf4