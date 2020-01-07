NEWS
Financial Planning
Sophistication: More than money
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 JAN 2020   12:10PM

Under the FASEA Code of Ethics the amount of money an individual has to invest can no longer be relied upon to determine whether they are a sophisticated investor or not.

Sophisticated investors are defined by ASIC's Money Smart as investors with a gross annual income of $250,000 or more in each of the previous two years and net assets of at least $2.5 million.

That's the same definition prescribed by Corporations Regulations 2001.

However, in FASEA's guidance accompanying its Code of Ethics, accounting certificates declaring a person to be a wholesale investor because of assets alone were brought into question.

Stephen Glenfield told Financial Standard: "This relates to standard 1 - complying with the intent of the law. In the guidance to the Code we give an example of an adviser relying on accounting certificates that declare the person to be a wholesale investor because of assets (most likely the family home), yet it is clear in dealing with the person they are not a sophisticated investor and have little understanding of finance."

The example in question details a couple with a family home in Bondi worth $3.4 million whose stockbroker and financial adviser declare them wholesale clients.

When the wife in this imaginary scenario comes into a $20,000 inheritance she tells the adviser that she has no clue about money matters and asks for a recommendation.

The stock the adviser recommends crashes by 25% and, as the client is a wholesale investor, there is no Statement of Advice.

"The code, which governs ethical behaviour and values, would suggest that ethically you should treat this person in a manner consistent with their level of financial understanding," Glenfield said.

However, he reiterated that the code does not apply to genuine wholesale advice.

David Lane - director, senior adviser and representative at Pitcher Partners Brisbane - said:  "By the law the simple answer is a sophisticated investor is someone with at least $2.5 million in investable assets and $250,000 in annual income. That's what qualifies them for the accountant's certificate."

However, he said to meet best interests duty most good financial advisers would not look at clients in such simple terms.

Lane said his team usually excludes the home from the assets in question in this matter, which would avoid the situation in FASEA's example.

"We adopt the philosophy that advice should be tailored to the individual and that we should be educating them and explaining everything along the way," Lane said.

"So even with our high net worth clients, even with someone with $60 million in investable assets, we are generally preparing statements of advice."

Lane said where it might be pertinent to use the sophisticated investor definition is in accessing investment options that are not available to retail clients.

He said: "FASEA's code solidifies the fact that you can't just go off assets to categorise someone but it's always been the case that you should be tailoring advice to the individual."

