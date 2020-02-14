NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
SMSF auditors in firing line
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 14 FEB 2020   11:35AM

ASIC has cracked down on a number of auditors of self-managed super funds, which the regulator said have failed to meet their requirements.

"ASIC has moved to disqualify, or suspend and/or add conditions to the registration of, a number of auditors of SMSFs," the regulator said.

"The actions arose following ASIC concerns about failures to meet requirements including independence standards and auditing standards, failing to comply with Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements and otherwise not being a fit and proper person."

Philip Shugg from Victoria has been disqualified from being an SMSF auditor for "not being a fit and proper person" noting that he was bankrupt.

Greg Marlow from the Northern Territory have been suspended for a year and had conditions imposed  for "significant deficiencies" in auditing the ownership and valuation of fund assets, lease agreements, whether transactions were on an arm's-length basis, and compliance with personal use and collectable asset rules.

The regulator said he also issued an audit report in an incorrect form, and did not obtain signed financial statements.

John Redenbach, Lenneke Serjeant and Darren Tappouras - all from New South Wales - and Angelo Covelli from Victoria, have had conditions imposed on them, with ASIC saying they will be disqualified or suspended if they are found in breach of any condition.

The various conditions imposed across the auditors were having a number of audits reviewed by an independent SMSF auditor for compliance with auditing standards, performing and reporting on specific independence threat assessments for all clients and being restricted from conducting any audits in independence threat situations regardless of any safeguards.

Each auditor will also have to provide a copy of the conditions to their professional association, complete specific courses of study, including in ethics and audit and pass the SMSF auditor competency exam.

ASIC praised the Australian Taxation Office for its assistance under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act (SIS Act).

"ASIC and the ATO work closely together as co-regulators of SMSF auditors," ASIC said.

"The ATO monitors SMSF auditor conduct and may refer matters to ASIC for possible action such as disqualification or suspension of their registration. ASIC may also impose conditions on an SMSF auditor."

Read more: ASICAngelo CovelliAustralian Taxation OfficeDarren TappourasGreg MarlowJohn RedenbachLenneke SerjeantPhilip Shugg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regulators praise super law reform
ASIC increases levy costs
SMSF data misleading: BGL
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
Former licensee boss banned
Permanent ban follows alleged SMSF theft
AMP to pay $5m for churn
Corrupt adviser banned, AFSL canned
Problems persist with PYSP communication: ASIC
Compensation bill hits $750m
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something R483tqBk