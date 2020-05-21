NEWS
SMSF
SISFA relaunches membership to SMSF trustees
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAY 2020   12:13PM

Self-managed Independent Superannuation Funds Association (SISFA) has redesigned and is relaunching its membership offering for SMSF trustees.

SISFA said through existing communication channels and those of new associated partners and sponsors, up to 200,000 SMSF trustees can be contacted quickly with the membership offer.

"Alongside its advocacy efforts, for some time now SISFA's focus has been to build a network of likeminded professionals in the SMSF sector to stay informed of technical and policy issues and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas," SISFA managing director Michael Lorimer said.

"While this has been successful, it has become noticeable that the needs of 1.1 million SMSF members extend beyond supporting the professionals on whom they rely for advice and expertise."

Lorimer said SISFA has long debated how to better support these individuals who are essentially 'running their own money' and often do not have all the knowhow to protect their nest eggs.

"The financial services sector has taken them for granted and often only taken their own industry agendas to regulators," he said.

"They have not ignored trustees but rather thought that their agenda would also cover the needs of trustees without involving them in the discussion."

SISFA said ordinary SMSF members need a louder voice in Canberra and greater support from the industry.

Additionally, it said it will be offering SMSF members a new annual membership rate of $48, plus GST, to allow them access to a range of services including educational content, investment opportunities for SMSFs and national seminars/webinars, amongst other things.

"The introduction of new service providers and offerings to SISFA trustees will correct the imbalance where investment opportunities were only available to large super funds," SISFA said.

"The SMSF sector is the largest superannuation asset base and deserves access to superannuation investment options."

Read more: SMSFSISFAIndependent Superannuation Funds AssociationMichael Lorimer
