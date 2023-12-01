'Should have known better': AAT tells auditor

A former auditor who was busted for auditing her own husband's SMSF has seen her disqualification upheld by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

In August 2022, Janette Townshend was found to have breached independence requirements by auditing a fund where her spouse was a member and director of the trustee for six years.

She had served as an approved SMSF auditor since March 2013 and worked as an accountant for more than 30 years.

Townshend opted to appeal her disqualification to the AAT, claiming that while she recognised she had done the wrong thing, a disqualification was "an overreaction to what was simply a misunderstanding" on her part.

Townshend's counsel suggested it was "a misunderstanding the applicant acknowledges could have been addressed if she had been more diligent in seeking clarification of any doubt that might exist about her obligations." She further said there was no legitimate regulatory purpose served by disqualification and highlighted Townshend's experience and otherwise unblemished record.

Other arguments included that Townshend was under the impression that independence requirements laid out in the Code of Ethics "did not apply to SMSFs because the relevant provisions appear on their face to be directed to members of an audit team rather than individual auditors." Documents show she also "suggested in cross-examination that her misunderstanding was compounded by the failure of her professional association (and perhaps ASIC) to bring the detail and meaning of the independence requirements to her attention"; an argument the AAT described as "untenable".

The AAT deputy president Bernard McCabe rejected her arguments, stating that her level of experience suggests "she should have known better than to audit her husband's super fund." As Townshend submitted that auditing SMSFs contributes less than 10% of her income, McCabe also rejected concerns the disqualification would impact her livelihood.

"A wilful disregard of the independence requirement would be especially serious, but I accept that is not what happened here. Nor is there any suggestion that Ms Townshend failed to conduct the audits appropriately, or that she or her husband derived any advantage from her engagement (apart from any professional fees charged in respect of the audits in the ordinary course)," McCabe said.

"Having said that, the applicant's failure to appreciate there was a problem with undertaking the audits over several years is itself a matter of real concern. She should have known better, and the fact she did not raises question about her judgment. Her comment to the ASIC decision-maker that she perceived the audit role as being "mechanical in nature" suggests a serious misunderstanding about the auditor's role in the regulatory system applicable to SMSFs."

McCabe added that the action communicates a clear message as to the importance of complying with requirements.