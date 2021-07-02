Sequoia launches family office

In its latest move to expand its wealth business, Sequoia Financial Group has launched the Sequoia Family Office.

The new business will target local ultra-high and high-net-worth investors with between $5 million and $100 million in investable funds.

The family office service will include corporate advisory, compliance, business planning and bespoke project management.

Sequoia acquired Macro Investment Advisory's client book as part of its move into this market, targeting $2 billion in funds under advice in the next five years.

The Macro Investment Advisory book $0.2 million to Sequoia's EBITDA in the first year.

The purchase cost Sequoia $0.6 million in two payments of $0.15 million and shares.

Sophie Chen will be heading up the new business. Chen had been director at Macro for three years and has a financial advice background, having worked as an adviser with Commonwealth Bank.