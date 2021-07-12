NEWS
Investment

SelfWealth to add crypto trading

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   11:59AM

SelfWealth is responding to the booming interest in cryptocurrency investing by adding a crypto exchange to its platform.

SelfWealth chief executive Cath Whitaker said retail investors would be able to buy and sell popular cryptocurrencies in real-time on the platform.

The existing capabilities in trading US equities and CHESS sponsored Australian shares will remain.

"We want to make investing for our customers as seamless as possible. Currently, moving between popular investment types usually requires access to multiple trading platforms and for investors to move money multiple times," Whitaker said.

Prompting the update, SelfWealth said it recently surveyed 3500 of its 95,000 members and found 30% were already investing in crypto and 38% were intending to invest.

"Australians have decided that cryptocurrency is here to stay and are looking for trusted platforms to facilitate their investment decisions. We are on track to deliver cryptocurrency exchange functionality by year end," Whitaker said.

She added that SelfWealth has an ambitious product development roadmap that will see the platform expand into a "wealth creation platform" that lets retail consumers invest in, many different asset classes.

"SelfWealth remains intent on providing an easy to use, low cost, high value, wealth creation platform for all Australians to use. We will build without gimmicks and provide investors independent but credible content and information," Whitaker said.

The trading platform first launched US shares in December 2020.

Whitaker took up the chief executive position in April 2021, joining from Mercer's parent company Marsh McLennan.

Read more: SelfWealthCath WhitakerMarsh McLennanMercer
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
