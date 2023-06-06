Newspaper icon
SEC sues Binance, chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:38PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing the world's largest crypto exchange and its chief executive Changpeng Zhao for allegedly lying to regulators and mishandling billions of investor dollars.

Binance Holdings, BAM Trading Services, BAM Management and Zhao face a total of 13 charges, with the SEC claiming the company and stakeholders have "enriched themselves by billions of US dollars while placing investors' assets at significant risk." Binance earned at least $17.5 billion in revenue, largely from transaction fees, between June 2018 and July 2021, the SEC stated.

"We allege that Zhao and the Binance entities not only knew the rules of the road, but they also consciously chose to evade them and put their customers and investors at risk - all in an effort to maximise their own profits," SEC Division of Enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The SEC alleges that, while Zhao and Binance publicly claimed that US customers were restricted from transacting on Binance.com, "Zhao and Binance in reality subverted their own controls to secretly allow high-value US customers to continue trading on the Binance.com platform." Further, while Zhao and Binance publicly claimed that Binance.US was created as a separate, independent trading platform for US investors following the closure of the main platform, Zhao and Binance secretly controlled the Binance.US platform's operations.

It's also alleged that Zhao and Binance exercise control of the platforms' customers' assets, allowing them to mix customer assets or divert them as they please, including sending them to a separate company, Sigma Chain, owned by Zhao.

The SEC further alleges that BAM Trading and BAM Management, which operate the trading platform, misled investors about "non-existent trading controls over the Binance.US platform, while Sigma Chain engaged in manipulative trading that artificially inflated the platform's trading volume."

"Further, the Complaint alleges that the defendants concealed the fact that it was commingling billions of dollars of investor assets and sending them to a third party, Merit Peak Limited, that is also owned by Zhao," the SEC said.

Other violations accused include Binance and BAM Trading operating unregistered securities exchanges, broker-dealers and clearing agencies, as well as the unregistered offering and selling of Binance's own stablecoin.

In support of these allegations, evidence presented in the SEC's filing includes a message from Binance's chief compliance officer to a colleague in December 2018 that reads: "We are operating as a fking unlicensed securities exchange in the USA bro." The same executive is later said to have said the company didn't want Binance.com "to be regulated ever."

Other messages exchanged presented as evidence include the chief compliance officer saying: "... we always have a way for whales... either we do it, or [a competitor crypto trading platform] does it", and, "I have been briefed by top management to always find a way to support biz."

"Through 13 charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law," said SEC chair Gary Gensler.

"As alleged, Zhao and Binance misled investors about their risk controls and corrupted trading volumes while actively concealing who was operating the platform, the manipulative trading of its affiliated market maker, and even where and with whom investor funds and crypto assets were custodied.

"They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value US customers on their platforms. The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms."

In response to the SEC's filing, Binance said the action undermines the US's role as a global hub for financial innovation and leadership, adding that any allegations that user assets were ever at risk are wrong.

"While we take the SEC's allegations seriously, they should not be the subject of an SEC enforcement action, let alone on an emergency basis. We intend to defend our platform vigorously.  Unfortunately, the SEC's refusal to productively engage with us is just another example of the Commission's misguided and conscious refusal to provide much-needed clarity and guidance to the digital asset industry," it said.

"Digital asset laws remain largely undeveloped in much of the world, and regulation by enforcement is not the best path forward.  An effective regulatory framework demands collaborative, transparent, and thoughtful policy engagement - a path the SEC has abandoned.

"All user assets on Binance and Binance affiliate platforms, including Binance.US, are safe and secure, and we will vigorously defend against any allegations to the contrary.  Rather, the SEC's actions here appear to be in service of an effort to rush to claim jurisdictional ground from other regulators - and investors do not appear to be the SEC's priority.  Because of our size and global name recognition, Binance is an easy target now caught in the middle of a US regulatory tug-of-war."

Read more: Binance.comChangpeng ZhaoExchange CommissionBAM ManagementSigma ChainBinance HoldingsSEC Division of EnforcementBAM Trading ServicesGary Gensler
