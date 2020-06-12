NEWS
Regulatory
SEC charges COVID-19 microcap scammers
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 12 JUN 2020   12:34PM

Five people and six offshore entities have been charged over an alleged fraudulent scheme which sought to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic through the illegal sale of microcap stocks.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission allege the scheme, boosted by promotional campaigns, generated more than $37 million (US$25 million) from penny stock sales.

One such promotion wrongly claimed that a heated clothing company could produce medical quality facemasks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, while another claimed the securities of an automated kiosk provider for fitness centres had increased by as much as 300% despite its lack of business activity and revenue.

The SEC has filed an emergency action and frozen the assets of the defendants involved in the scheme, which it says has been running since at least January 2018.

The SEC alleges Canadian citizens Nelson Gomes and Michael Luckhoo-Bouche, as well as others, enabled corporate controllers to conceal their identities while dumping their company's stock into the market for unsuspecting investors to purchase.

The complaint also charged several others, including Shane Schmidt, Douglas Roe and Kelly Warawa, with fraudulently dumping shares of one of the microcaps.

SEC Boston director Paul Levenson encouraged investors to be extra vigilant when investing in microcaps in the current environment.

"Microcap stocks can be particularly vulnerable to manipulative schemes, and investors should be alert to the heightened risks that exist during this national emergency,"

"The SEC will continue to act quickly to protect investors from investment scams, including those seeking to capitalise on the COVID-19 crisis."

The complaint has charged the defendants and the offshore entities with violating antifraud and registration provisions of federal securities laws, and is seeking "permanent injunctions, conduct based injunctions, disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains plus interest, civil penalties, and penny stock bars".

Read more: SECpenny stockscamDouglas RoeKelly WarawaMichael Luckhoo-BoucheNelson GomesPaul LevensonShane Schmidt
