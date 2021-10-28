SCA slams five super funds' junk insurance

Super Consumers Australia is calling out several superannuation funds for maintaining junk insurance that embed restrictive disability tests.

NGS Super, AMP, TelstraSuper, Prime Super and Spirit Super carry the most restrictive insurance policies compared to other funds, according to the consumer advocate organisation.

Each of these funds continue to apply junk terms to members once they are unemployed for six months, SCA director Xavier O'Halloran said.

"The only exception is NGS, which applies the terms to those unemployed for just three months," he said.

One example of an unfair policy term is the use of tests known as "activities of daily living" or ADLs to assess members' ability to work as such tests only identify severe physical incapacity.

Regulator ASIC found that the tests are difficult to pass and result in insurance that does not meet members' needs.

This year, LUCRF Super dropped its ADL definition, saying that the test has come under scrutiny in recent times by both regulators, consumer groups and the wider financial services industry.

"The insidious nature of these restrictive disability tests means that people already in a precarious financial situation have inadequate cover if they can never work again. Equally unfair is they make it much harder to claim for mental health conditions," he said.

"Super funds that are clinging on to these terms need to follow the lead of their peers and financially protect people regardless of whether they are impacted by a mental or physical disability."

SCA has been engaging with super funds for nearly two years to remove questionable restrictions within insurance policies.

Just eight of the funds SCA wrote to have dumped or will dump their junk insurance terms, while another six funds have significantly reduced the impact.

The super funds that refuse to budge continue to hold onto policy terms which discriminate against people who are older, unemployed, working limited hours or in hazardous occupations, O'Halloran said.

"Despite recent improvements in the sector, a worryingly high number of funds have chosen to sit on their hands and do nothing. This leaves people being charged for insurance policies they will find next to impossible to claim on," he said.