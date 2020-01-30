Sargon runs out of steam

Philip Kingston's Sargon has been forced into external administration by one if its Chinese creditors.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Sargon said one of its creditors, Chinese state-owned insurance company Taiping Trustees has appointed McGrathNicol as administrator.

Shaun Robert Fraser and Jason Preston have been appointed as the receivers and managers for Sargon, according to company filings.

"We're working with them to understand their concerns and to quickly agree a constructive solution for all parties," Sargon said.

The group also confirmed its chair, Robert Rankin, resigned on January 23. Rankin's resignation was intended before and not related to McGrath Nicol's appointment, Sargon said.

None of Sargon's subsidiaries are in administration, it added.

As of this afternoon, OneVue entered a trading halt, pending a statement about the developments at Sargon.

OneVue Holdings sold its Diversa Trustees and CCSL business to Sargon in 2018. Sargon was to pay $37 million on completion and the $8 million in 12 months.

At the time, Sargon said the acquisition would take it to over $53 billion of assets under trusteeship and supervision.

Grow Super is one of the new funds that used Diversa Trustees as its trustee. As of April end last year, Sargon had the biggest slice of the new-age superannuation market with its Diversa Trustees and Tidswell acting as the responsible service entity for 66% of the products.

The news of Sargon's entering external administration comes soon after its rebrand of another acquisition, Madison Financial Group which is home to about 110 advisers.

Chasing growth

Sargon has been aggressive in its pursuit of growth for the past few years.

In 2018 alone, it bought Madison Financial Group in April, trustee business Diversa in September and advicetech Decimal later than month.

Its ambitions continued into the next year, when Sargon announced it would launch a small APRA fund, a trustee tech solution, and a suite of fund administration services (which was due to launch early 2020).

However, on the way, the company has had its share of brushes with the regulator and the courts.

In 2018, Sargon-owned Tidswell Trustees (also an acquisition) ran into trouble with the corporate regulator as the trustee of Spaceship Superannuation, when the fund promoted an option as "growth" while almost 79% of the holdings

Sargon came out of the Spaceship debacle with a small fine of $12,600 that ASIC handed down to Tidswell.

It wasn't so lucky last year when Tidswell was pulled up again, this time for its work as promoter of MobiSuper.

ASIC alleged that Tidswell and [AFSL licensee] ZIB Financial failed to do all things necessary to ensure the financial services covered by their respective AFSLs were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

Sargon's disgruntled co-founder

Last Wednesday, Sargon co-founder Aron D'Souza dragged Kingston and his other company Trimantium to Supreme Court.

D'Souza, who sold his stake in January last year, alleged that Kingston had reneged on deferred payments of about $2 million due to him, despite guaranteeing them.

The deal was also guaranteed by Trimantium and its listed fund Trimatium Explosive Growth.