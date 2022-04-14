Newspaper icon
Salaries soar but uncertainty remains: Recruiter

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:48PM

The boutique agency has highlighted the rise in salary packages for all sectors as they look to transform their marketing capability, build digital skillsets, and refresh sales functions.

Preceptor managing director Mark O'Connor said that the biggest challenge in early 2022 was getting candidates to engage on roles.

"Most people are still risk averse in their outlook and feeling bruised and battered after COVID, floods and more recently the shock of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," O'Connor said.

"These things have all reinforced the sense amongst candidates that it is still better to stay where you are unless a compelling career opportunity emerges. We remain optimistic that the liquidity of the candidate market will improve as the year progresses.

"This, in turn, will reinforce the sense of confidence in the candidate market which will become a virtuous circle in its own right."

Elsewhere, the E.L. Executive Demand Index said demand for Australian executives rose in March as the market consolidated a range of uncertainties both economic and financial.

According to the index, executive demand rose 7% in March despite the market's star performer, information technology, reporting a flat result.

Grant Montgomery, E.L Consult managing director said: "Headlines have now moved from being dominated by the war in the Ukraine to the Australian Election but either way there is future uncertainty and employers hate uncertainty."

"Overall, the E.L Index's result is not in keeping with the employment hype seen a few months ago and a 7% rise is quite modest in this regard."

Montgomery added that a surge in resignation is occurring.

"This is driven by many factors, for example, some employees have found the return to office work a catalyst to take stock of their lives and are consider a sea change," he said.

"Others are seeing that their future earnings might be eroded through the emerging inflation and the potential of rising interest rates and are looking to get better paid opportunities."

