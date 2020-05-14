Road to recovery

While it is clear it will take some time for the world to return to what it once was, the focus is now on recovery and what the post-pandemic world will look like.

Kyle Loades, chair of the Australian Transformation and Turnaround Association (AusTTA) suggests that while the business and investment worlds have ben reluctant to take on companies and strategies that rely on turnarounds, it's time that they did.

"With these global changes, there has never been a better time for business leaders to continue and accelerate the transformation that they have already begun."

Loades said that going forward, the Australian economy is likely to be a "three speed economy" with organisations that will either lag, bounce back or thrive.

AusTTA is expecting between 30% to 40% to lag, mostly in tourism, hospitality and any business that relies on offshore clients and income.

A similar amount, 30% to 40%, is expected to bounce back and retain similar trajectories as to before the outbreak of COVID-19.

While around 20% is expected to benefit and thrive in the new world, including sectors like technology, biotech and any firm which is able to capture a "desire for change".

"This is a shift from the 'two-speed economy' experienced after the last downturn, the Global Financial Crisis, and many organisations will have to transform and develop new ways of doing business," Loades said.

AusTTA points to research by BCG's Henderson Institute that suggests only 20-30% of 300 companies surveyed are putting in place plans to re-imagine their business.

Further, the second most significant success factor for transformation is to build it as an ongoing capability, Loades said.

"The COVID-19 crisis has presented leaders and their teams with an extraordinary challenge, both professionally and personally," he said.

"It has seen many organisations already begin transformation, such as transitioning to remote working environments and re-thinking supply chains."

"Transformations that might have taken a decade have occurred within mere weeks."

Loades said leaders need to continue to develop transformation skills within their organisations if they are to become truly resilient.

"As Winston Churchill proclaimed 'never waste a good crisis' and the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a major crisis."

"Organisations should learn how to transform to not only survive this crisis, but to come out of it in much better shape, to thrive through the next decade."

"Proactively respond rather than react."

Belinda Allen, senior economist at Commonwealth Bank, said housing and business investment in likely to remain weak for a while longer.

"Generally business investment falls quite a bit during a recession, and we're not expecting anything different this time around," Allen said.

"We expect business investment to be weak through all of 2020 and 2021."

Allen said that while this may seem negative, there are sectors which are expected to see positive growth.

"A strong point of the economy will be the government sector," she said.

"Government spending is expected to continue, same as government investing. So, things like infrastructure spending at the state and federal level will be very positive."

Allen said that while it is obvious international tourism will be one of the last sectors to recover, domestic tourism has a positive outlook.

"Domestic tourism is actually twice as big as international tourism for the Australian economy, and that is more likely to resume," she said.

Surprisingly, Allen said CBA has found through its internal income data, that there has been a positive income shock occurring, contrary to what anyone would think.

"The amount of government benefits flowing into CBA accounts is more than offsetting the loss from wages and salaries," she said.

"The numbers are staggering. The combination of the increase in the JobSeeker, the increased eligibility to households cash payments being paid, has dwarfed the loss in income flows."

"We're actually worried about the end of that increased government assistance now. So, we could see a negative income shock in six months' time."

Allen said there have been some positive effects from the social restrictions, but they arise on a more personal level.

"People are spending a lot more on home furnishings and equipment and people are spending a lot more time taking care of projects around the house, so they are a happier with where they live" she said.

"The savings rate had been falling so if it lifts a little bit that's not a bad thing."

