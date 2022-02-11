NEWS
Superannuation

Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 FEB 2022   12:23PM

Two long-awaited reforms, the Retirement Income Covenant and Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle regime, passed parliament yesterday.

Superannuation funds will have to provide a retirement income strategy for members to assist them in their later years under the new RIC legislation, embedded in the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle Framework and Other Measures Bill 2021.

Under the strategy, trustees must balance risks, maximise income, and offer flexibility to savings. This must be presented in writing and made public from 1 July 2022.

Senator Jane Hume said trustees are not required to release all components of their strategy by this date.

"Instead, strategies are expected to evolve and develop over time, and it has always been expected that superannuation trustees should consider the retirement needs of their members. The covenant codifies this existing expectation," she said.

Given that super funds have had more than three years of preparation, Hume is confident the industry is well-placed to develop and publish such strategies by the deadline.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said financial planners now look forward to their clients having the ability to access a broader range of options.

The "one size fits all" approach in the super system has limited the ability for retirees to mix income, lump sum, longevity, and market risks adequately, she said.

"We also welcome the additional clarification and certainty provided by Parliament on time frames for time critical advice provision which ends a long debate over the definition of "days"," she said.

Given that super funds will likely introduce new options to members, Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said this calls for stronger impartial, quality financial advice provided on retirement options.

"To make the most of this, Australians will need to be better supported to navigate the complexity an increased product range will bring," he said.

"We also continue to see value in expanding the Covenant over time so that the self-managed super sector can benefit from a greater focus on retirement incomes."

In response to the passing of the CCIV regime, Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton described it as "a gamechanger for Australian funds management in the Asia region".

"Given our enviable social, legal and governance environment, Australia has the potential to be a regional leader in investment management. The CCIV regime will support and grow the Australian funds management," he said.

The regime will work hand in hand with the Asia Region Funds Passport, said APIR chief executive Chris Donohoe.

"The financial sector is truly global, and investors are increasingly mobile. Now that the CCIV and ARFP can work in tandem, Australian funds have been brought into alignment with other globally accepted structures, such as UCITs (investment funds regulated by the European Union), and Australian funds can compete more effectively, internationally," he said.

Read more: CCIVRetirement Income CovenantFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaNick HamiltonSarah AboodJane HumeSuper Consumers AustraliaXavier O'Halloran
VIEW COMMENTS

