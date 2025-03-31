Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Rest awards US$300m mandate to Miami-headquartered investment manager

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 31 MAR 2025   12:39PM

Rest has awarded a US$300 million mandate to Miami-headquartered investment manager I Squared Capital for its infrastructure credit strategy.

The strategy focuses on providing flexible and structured capital solutions to essential infrastructure assets globally. It targets investments with resilient cash flows and strong downside protection, aiming to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors.

Rest, which manages approximately $93 billion of assets, said the commitment aligns with its objective to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for the funds two million members, while also supporting essential infrastructure development.

Rest's interim co-chief investment officer Simon Esposito noted the growing demand for infrastructure financing as businesses invest in essential projects to support economic growth and the energy transition. Coupled with the "strong fundamentals" of infrastructure credit markets, this presents a compelling investment opportunity for the fund's members, he said.

"The majority of our members are decades from retirement, so we think deeply about the world they will retire into, as well as the megatrends likely to influence global society and the economy over the long term," he said.

"With a focus across sectors including renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and transportation and logistics, we believe our investment with I Squared Capital is well-positioned to benefit from these decarbonisation, digitalisation, and deglobalisation megatrends, while also enhancing the diversification of our infrastructure portfolio across different sectors and geographies."

I Squared Capital fund partner David Rosenblum said Rest's investment is a testament to the strength of the firm's platform and its ability to source and structure compelling investment opportunities in infrastructure credit.

"The investment highlights the growing appetite for infrastructure debt opportunities among large and sophisticated Limited Partners. We look forward to a long-term partnership that delivers strong, risk-adjusted returns for Rest's members," he said.

