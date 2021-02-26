NEWS
Regulatory
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 26 FEB 2021   11:07AM

A foot in a shoe has been identified as belonging to missing woman Melissa Caddick, the woman who claimed to be a financial adviser and is the subject of an ongoing ASIC investigation.

The human remains were discovered on a beach on the NSW South Coast on 21 February 2021.

NSW Police said a group of people were walking along Bournda Beach when they located a running shoe containing human remains.

The remains were seized for forensic examination and assistance was sought from specialist police attached to the state crime command's missing persons registry and homicide squad.

NSW Health Pathology was able to confirm that the remains belonged to Caddick after examination and analysis.

Caddick left her Dover Heights home on 11 November 2020. She was reported missing the following day.

At a press conference, police said: "During the course of searches, our marine area command provided advice to investigators based on offshore drift modelling that raised the possibility that an object or body that entered the water around the Dover Heights area could drift as far south as the Bermagui area."

Her disappearance occurred on the same day ASIC raided her property as part of its investigation. The regulator alleges that Caddick used her company, Maliver, to misappropriate investor funds.

NSW Police confirmed the shoe found at Bournda Beach matched the size and style of the shoe Caddick was wearing when ASIC executed its search warrant.

The ASIC investigation has found evidence that Caddick was posing as a financial adviser, without being registered or qualified, and was providing financial services without an AFSL.

A spokesperson for ASIC told Financial Standard that despite today's announcement that remains have been identified, its investigation into Caddick and her company will continue.

"ASIC's priority is to seek the return of funds to investors in the most efficient way possible," the spokesperson said.

"ASIC will continue to work with the receivers and provisional liquidators to prepare for the Federal Court hearing listed on 7 and 8 April. ASIC considers the hearing should go ahead as a priority to seek return of funds to investors."

Police are continuing to search areas around Bournda Beach and the NSW coastline.

