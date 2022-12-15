Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS

ASIC and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have acted to ensure the ASX keeps the current CHESS until a replacement is successfully administered.

ASIC issued notices to the ASX requiring it to produce a special report regarding the ongoing operation of CHESS, which will be audited by Ernst & Young.

This is the first time ASIC has used its delegated power under the Corporations Act 2001 against an operator of a licensed market infrastructure for the purposes of auditing the support and maintenance of a clearing and settlement system.

ASIC chair Joe Longo commented that CHESS is a critical financial market infrastructure of Australia.

"ASIC's immediate priority is to ensure current CHESS continues to provide the level of service, reliability and resilience that is required," Longo said.

"This is important not just for industry but also for the Australian economy and investors."

Meanwhile, the RBA issued a letter of expectations to the boards of ASX Limited and its affiliates ASX Clear and ASX Settlement regarding the current CHESS and its replacement. This supplemented a joint letter of expectations ASIC and the RBA issued to the ASX last month.

RBA governor Phillip Lowe said: "The RBA expects the highest priority to be given to ensuring the stability and resilience of the critical infrastructure supporting Australia's cash equity markets."

"This needs to be the focus for current CHESS as well as in rethinking the design and implementation of its replacement."

The RBA also expects to see further uplift by the ASX with respect to its governance arrangements, Lowe added.

The ASX dumped the CHESS replacement project in November, writing off approximately $255 million in investments already made.

In response, ASIC said the regulators will continue to consider the need for further regulatory responses to ASX's recent decision and are prepared to bear a range of regulatory options to ensure compliance with CS facility licence obligations.