Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan

Kaplan Professional announced a record number of financial advisers have graduated from postgraduate financial planning qualifications in 2020 and 2021.

Over 3000 advisers have graduated from Kaplan's postgraduate financial planning qualifications since 2017. Thousands of other advisers are in the process of completing postgraduate financial planning qualifications, the company said.

According to recent Rainmaker Information analysis, the number of ASIC-registered financial advisers decreased by 15% in the 12 months to the end of March 2022;3075 advisers exited the industry in this period.

Analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register also showed that the number of financial advisers is now back to where it was in 2014.

Nevertheless, Kaplan chief executive Brian Knight said that the most recent rounds of postgraduate financial advisers should be celebrated.

Knight said: "These advisers have put in dedication, sacrifice and immense hard work for not only themselves and their loved ones, but for the betterment of their clients and profession."

"Many have reflected on how their learning experience has played a substantial role in increasing their confidence as an adviser and further developing client trust and professional recognition."

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy added that his licensee was committed to the ongoing professionalism of its adviser network and the finance industry more broadly.

"As a licensee, creating positive client outcomes is essential, so we invest heavily in the learning and development of our advisers to ensure more Australians can access quality advice," Kennedy said.