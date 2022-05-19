Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAY 2022   12:41PM

Kaplan Professional announced a record number of financial advisers have graduated from postgraduate financial planning qualifications in 2020 and 2021.

Over 3000 advisers have graduated from Kaplan's postgraduate financial planning qualifications since 2017. Thousands of other advisers are in the process of completing postgraduate financial planning qualifications, the company said.

According to recent Rainmaker Information analysis, the number of ASIC-registered financial advisers decreased by 15% in the 12 months to the end of March 2022;3075 advisers exited the industry in this period.

Analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register also showed that the number of financial advisers is now back to where it was in 2014.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Nevertheless, Kaplan chief executive Brian Knight said that the most recent rounds of postgraduate financial advisers should be celebrated.

Knight said: "These advisers have put in dedication, sacrifice and immense hard work for not only themselves and their loved ones, but for the betterment of their clients and profession."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"Many have reflected on how their learning experience has played a substantial role in increasing their confidence as an adviser and further developing client trust and professional recognition."

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy added that his licensee was committed to the ongoing professionalism of its adviser network and the finance industry more broadly.

"As a licensee, creating positive client outcomes is essential, so we invest heavily in the learning and development of our advisers to ensure more Australians can access quality advice," Kennedy said.

Read more: KaplanFinancial planningASICAndrew KennedyBrian KnightCount FinancialRainmaker InformationAdviser education
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former adviser sentenced over dishonesty
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
ASIC outlines cybersecurity expectations
Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs
Federal Court rules against RI Advice in cybersecurity case
Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report
BWC Partners joins Count Financial
Maritime Super slapped with infringement
Six cases brought against Westpac now finalised
Westpac giving away BT super business

Editor's Choice

Challenger restructures for growth

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Challenger is restructuring as part of a broader strategy to reach more customers, in a plan that will see the departure of the current chief executive of its life division.

Dump annual super contributions cap: CA ANZ

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Ahead of this weekend's election, the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) wants both major political parties to commit to dumping the annual superannuation contribution cap for the benefit of women.

Clime acquires private wealth firm

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Clime Investment Management has acquired a Melbourne wealth management business for $7 million.

Tesla axed from the S&P 500 ESG index

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Tesla has been booted from the S&P 500 ESG index due to its low S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) ESG score.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.