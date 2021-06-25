Real estate AUM recovers

Australian real estate assets under management (AUM) dropped in 2020, but one manager has already signalled significant growth this year.

The latest Fund Manager Survey by industry associations ANREV, INREV and NCREIF showed real estate AUM in Australia decreased 2.7% to $307.4 billion in 2020.

Goodman Group retained its status as Australia's largest real estate fund manager by AUM globally with $51.8 billion in 2020, down marginally on $52 billion in 2019.

Charter Hall came in second with $46.4 billion up 16% from 2019. Lendlease rounded out the top three with a reported AUM of $37.3 billion, up from $36.5 billion in 2019.

However, Charter Hall has since announced further throughout FY21, rising to $52 billion and recording 8.3% growth across all its sectors over the last 12 months

The industrial sector has recorded 15.5% growth over the last 12 months, followed by long WALE retail at 14.5% and social infrastructure at 9.9%.

"Today's valuation outcomes demonstrate the success of our investment selection process. We've seen impressive valuation gains across most sectors, delivering strong returns for our investors," Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said.

"Our focus on securing long-leased assets and to high quality tenants, often secured through off-market sale-and-leaseback transactions, or throughout our develop-to-core development pipeline, continues to deliver attractive enhanced returns."

For real estate AUM in Asia Pacific, Charter Hall took out first place followed by Goodman Group and Lendlease.

"Australian asset managers' real estate AUM held up well in the face of the pandemic, thanks in part to Australia's effective response to COVID-19 and the subsequent economic rebound, but also importantly reflecting the Australian real estate sector's strong, long-term underlying fundamentals," ANREV director of research and professional standards Amélie Delaunay said.

"It was interesting to see sector-focused managers such as Goodman and Charter Hall enjoy notable increases in their Asia Pacific real estate AUM as their industrial and logistics assets increased in value on the back of a global acceleration of online deliveries."

On a global ranking scale of fund managers by Asia Pacific real estate AUM, Charter Hall and Goodman Group ranked fourth and sixth respectively.

"Looking ahead, Australia continues to rank favourably as a real estate investment destination, which should benefit fund managers in the country as global investors look for quality, long-term sources of diversification in their portfolios," Delaunay said.