NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Real estate AUM recovers

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   11:55AM

Australian real estate assets under management (AUM) dropped in 2020, but one manager has already signalled significant growth this year.

The latest Fund Manager Survey by industry associations ANREV, INREV and NCREIF showed real estate AUM in Australia decreased 2.7% to $307.4 billion in 2020.

Goodman Group retained its status as Australia's largest real estate fund manager by AUM globally with $51.8 billion in 2020, down marginally on $52 billion in 2019.

Charter Hall came in second with $46.4 billion up 16% from 2019. Lendlease rounded out the top three with a reported AUM of $37.3 billion, up from $36.5 billion in 2019.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

However, Charter Hall has since announced further throughout FY21, rising to $52 billion and recording 8.3% growth across all its sectors over the last 12 months

The industrial sector has recorded 15.5% growth over the last 12 months, followed by long WALE retail at 14.5% and social infrastructure at 9.9%.

"Today's valuation outcomes demonstrate the success of our investment selection process. We've seen impressive valuation gains across most sectors, delivering strong returns for our investors," Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said.

"Our focus on securing long-leased assets and to high quality tenants, often secured through off-market sale-and-leaseback transactions, or throughout our develop-to-core development pipeline, continues to deliver attractive enhanced returns."

For real estate AUM in Asia Pacific, Charter Hall took out first place followed by Goodman Group and Lendlease.

"Australian asset managers' real estate AUM held up well in the face of the pandemic, thanks in part to Australia's effective response to COVID-19 and the subsequent economic rebound, but also importantly reflecting the Australian real estate sector's strong, long-term underlying fundamentals," ANREV director of research and professional standards Amélie Delaunay said.

"It was interesting to see sector-focused managers such as Goodman and Charter Hall enjoy notable increases in their Asia Pacific real estate AUM as their industrial and logistics assets increased in value on the back of a global acceleration of online deliveries."

On a global ranking scale of fund managers by Asia Pacific real estate AUM, Charter Hall and Goodman Group ranked fourth and sixth respectively.

"Looking ahead, Australia continues to rank favourably as a real estate investment destination, which should benefit fund managers in the country as global investors look for quality, long-term sources of diversification in their portfolios," Delaunay said.

Read more: Goodman GroupLendleaseANREVCharter Hall GroupAmÃ©lie DelaunayDavid HarrisonINREVNCREIF
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall adds ESG head
Westpac senior leader departs
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Charter Hall grows portfolio by $800m
Savills IM appoints local team, launches fund
Fund manager COO resigns, chair named
Super fund buys stake in retirement village
Charter Hall bleeds profits, appoints director
International investors eye Aussie market
Investa buys $800m property from Macquarie

Editor's Choice

MSCI reviews emerging market classifications

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
MSCI has published its latest market classification review, with Argentina and Pakistan no longer considered emerging markets.

Aussie investors optimistic about returns

KARREN VERGARA
Australians hope that their diversified portfolios will continue to achieve double-digit returns as the pandemic shifts the economy to recovery phase, a new survey finds.

AMP board adds former banking chief

KARREN VERGARA
A former bank chief executive has joined the board of AMP as an independent non-executive director.

Schroders head of distribution exits

KANIKA SOOD
Schroders' local head of distribution Graeme Mather has departed, with the business understood to not be seeking a replacement.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.