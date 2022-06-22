Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA spotlights inflation risk of higher wages

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JUN 2022   12:24PM

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's June board meeting revealed a risk of persistently high inflation as employees demanded a rise in wages to combat living costs.

The minutes stipulated that should expectations of higher inflation become entrenched, the task of returning inflation to target would become more difficult.

It would also come at a higher cost in terms of lower levels of economic activity and employment.

Though the board did add that raising the cash rate by 50 basis points at the next meeting could help mitigate this risk.

"For those jobs with wage changes, the average size of wage rises had increased to its highest level since 2014, while the share of jobs that received a wage rise of 4% or more had also increased," the minutes stated.

"It's also probable that adjustments to public sector wages policies and the upcoming Fair Work Commission ruling on new minimum and award rates would result in faster wages growth for affected workers in the period ahead."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

Even while measures of long-term inflation expectations remained in the 2-3% target band, the boards members cautioned that a sustained period of higher inflation could result in an ascension of inflationary expectations.

Despite these concerns, ACTU secretary Sally McManus said: "Wage claims are always considered in the context of cost of living increases and broader economic conditions, but with profits at record levels, productivity high and labour's share of GDP at an all-time low, working people cannot continue to see real pay cuts after a decade of record low wage growth under the previous government."

As previously reported by the Financial Standard, The Fair Work Commission recently announced it would raise the minimum wage to 5.2% come July.

A corresponding Fair Work Commission statement said: "The Panel decided to provide a proportionately higher increase to low-paid employees noting that the present circumstances warranted an approach which affords a greater level of support to the low-paid while seeking to constrain inflationary pressures."

Read more: InflationFair Work CommissionReserve Bank of AustraliaACTUSally McManusWage increase
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

OECD projects sharp growth deceleration
Fair Work Commission raises minimum wage 5.2%
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
Reserve Bank tipped to hike rates again
Relax rate expectations: Franklin Templeton
GDP rises but headwinds abound
ACCC on financial services priorities
Rate rise exposes adviser knowledge gap
BT answers advisers' top tax time questions

Editor's Choice

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.