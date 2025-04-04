Newspaper icon
Superannuation

RBA flags 'policy changes' could derail super

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 4 APR 2025   12:55PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said the superannuation sector being derailed by liquidity challenged could pose a threat to the country's financial stability.

In the RBA's April Financial Stability Review, the bank said while super funds are mostly still benefitting from a steady net inflow of liquidity from members, their significant participation in key financial markets means there is some risk to financial stability.

"...liquidity challenges for the broader financial system could arise in the event of large shocks to the superannuation sector; for example, where an unexpected policy change allowing for early withdrawal of superannuation balances occurred alongside capital calls on private asset commitments and a large, sustained decline in the Australian dollar drained liquidity through payments related to foreign exchange hedges," the RBA said.

Despite raising concerns, the RBA said historically the superannuation sector has displayed a high level of resilience and has tended to support financial stability.

"While the sector supports long-term capital formation in Australia and has previously been a supplier of liquidity to the system in periods of financial stress, the growth and size of the sector now introduces the potential for it to amplify stress if several extreme-but-plausible liquidity risks materialised simultaneously," it said.

"It is also exposed to the risk of operational disruptions. Continued strengthening of superannuation funds' governance and liquidity and operational risk management practices is therefore an area of ongoing focus of regulators."

