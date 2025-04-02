RBA flags concerns over 'geopolitical uncertainties'

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left interest rates unchanged at 4.1% at the April meeting - coming as little surprise to markets and economists.

However, the central bank flagged ongoing uncertainty amid fears US tariffs could impact global growth.

"Uncertainty about the outlook abroad also remains significant. On the macroeconomic policy front, recent announcements from the United States on tariffs are having an impact on confidence globally and this would likely be amplified if the scope of tariffs widens, or other countries take retaliatory measures," the RBA board noted.

"Geopolitical uncertainties are also pronounced. These developments are expected to have an adverse effect on global activity, particularly if households and firms delay expenditures pending greater clarity on the outlook.

"Inflation, however, could move in either direction. Many central banks have eased monetary policy since the start of the year, but they have become increasingly attentive to the evolving risks from recent global policy developments."

State Street Global Advisors APAC economist Krishna Bhimavarapu said despite the oncoming US tariffs, Australia is well-positioned to deal with global uncertainty.

"Although a slowdown in global growth is plausible, Australia's accelerating recovery is a barrier for more rate cuts this year," Bhimavarapu said.

"The United States Trade Representative's Trade Estimate report ... mentioned 'Australia' 46 times and 'China' a whopping 867 times, indicating that the impact of US tariffs on Australia may be more indirect.

"We expect GDP growth and inflation to average 2.2% and 2.4% respectively this year, which should bring about two more cuts by the RBA."

Commonwealth Bank head of Australian economist Gareth Aird said the bank expects three more rate cuts this year.

"Our base case is for the RBA to deliver further 25bp rate cuts in May, August and November for an end year cash rate of 3.35%," Aird said.